Museum 'Stardew Valley'
Source: ConcernedApe

There's No Easy Way to Fill the Museum in 'Stardew Valley'

By

Jan. 11 2022, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

The ConcernedApe hit game Stardew Valley is more than just a farming simulator. Players uncover secrets of Pelican Town while renovating their grandfather's run-down farm and making friends with the townspeople.

One of the tasks players also have to complete is to find and donate all 95 artifacts to the town's museum, which was unfortunately cleared before their arrival. What is the fastest way to fill the museum? Here are some tips and tricks.

Here's how to quickly fill your museum in 'Stardew Valley.'

While filling the bundles in the Community Center is often a player's first priority and can be almost completed within their first year, the museum is a bit trickier than that. Unfortunately, there isn't one quick way to find all of the artifacts that are supposed to fill the building's collection, as many of the pieces aren't found or mined in one particular place.

This means that the best way to fill the museum is to pour your time into the game.

That being said, there are a couple of tricks you can use to make the process a bit easier, hopefully resulting in fewer duplicate artifacts.

First, be sure to keep your hoe on you at all times. As you explore the town, forest, and even the mines, you'll find little spots of worms wiggling in the ground. These artifact spots can be dug up with a hoe, and while there's no guarantee there will always be a new artifact in them, you'll want to dig up every one you find.

When fishing, you should also try to bring up the treasure chests when you have the opportunity to. It's a separate progress bar from the fishing one, and if you lose the fish you also lose the treasure chest, but if you manage to snag one they often contain artifacts inside.

You should also gather geodes and artifact troves whenever you can, as those can contain artifacts inside.

Lastly, pay close attention to your luck. If you watch the Fortune Teller every day, she'll tell you what your luck is, increasing your chances of finding something new.

Is there a way to organize the museum in 'Stardew Valley'?

Depending on what platform you're playing the game on, you should be able to reorganize your artifacts when you place a new item on the shelves. You can also click on the small paper to the left of Gunther's desk at the front of the museum to reorganize at any time without donating.

Players have been sharing their museum layouts online.

Donating to the museum is done in small increments, and you get to individually place each artifact in whatever spot you choose on the shelves in the museum. Of course, that means that some players have managed to create really interesting museum layouts that others try to emulate.

One of the most popular layouts in the game is a rainbow set up, with each of the gemstones and artifacts placed strategically.

Other popular layouts organize by artifact design. Once you place all of the artifacts, though, you won't be able to edit the museum's layout, so remember that when placing your final item.

