Everything We Know About the Upcoming 'Breath of the Wild 2' Game

When the (very successful) Nintendo Switch first made its debut in 2017, it launched with only a handful of games available for the new console. Consumers quickly gravitated to the console's versatility, which gave players the option to play either docked and hooked up to a TV or as a handheld device, and it's often sold out.

Despite being one of the only games you could play upon the console's release, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has continued to be one of its best games available.