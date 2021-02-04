Everything We Know About the Upcoming 'Breath of the Wild 2' Game

Everything We Know About the Upcoming 'Breath of the Wild 2' GameBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 4 2021, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
When the (very successful) Nintendo Switch first made its debut in 2017, it launched with only a handful of games available for the new console. Consumers quickly gravitated to the console's versatility, which gave players the option to play either docked and hooked up to a TV or as a handheld device, and it's often sold out.
Despite being one of the only games you could play upon the console's release, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has continued to be one of its best games available.
With its vastly expansive open-world layout and campaign that takes many players at least 50 hours to complete (not including side quests and Korok seeds), the title redefined Zelda games for the company.
Which is why players were so excited when news of a sequel to the wildly popular game was announced. Breath of the Wild 2 is expected to hit the Switch in the future — here are all of the spoilers we have to get you excited for it.
When will 'Breath of the Wild 2' be released?
At this time, there is no confirmed release date for the new Breath of the Wild game. Nintendo announced they would be making the sequel in 2019, only two years after the original story came to life.
That being said, some reports suggest we could see it as early as this year. The game was rumored to be slated for a 2020 release, though those rumors are now saying 2021 will be the year.
Considering how big the original game was, the development process will undoubtedly be long for it. Nintendo also has a history of keeping the release date of projects like this very secret until they're almost completed.
So while it may seem like we're not hearing anything about the upcoming title, know that Nintendo will undoubtedly give us more information closer to its release date.
What will 'Breath of the Wild 2' be about?
It's not often that the Zelda franchise sees a direct sequel to one of its titles, which is what makes the plot of Breath of the Wild 2 so difficult to predict. If you finished Breath of the Wild (which, if you didn't spoilers are ahead), you'll know that Link and Zelda are reunited at the end, after Calamity Ganon has been defeated. Zelda is still alive and mortal (unlike the other champions who succumbed in the original war) and peace is restored to Hyrule.
So, what does that leave players with? Well, not much to be honest. From the teaser trailer alone, we know that something evil makes an appearance, though whether or not Ganon found a way to be restored to power is currently unclear.
We got a better look at the lore of the land in the prequel to Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but at this time it's not clear what direction the game will go in next.
Players have high hopes, though. Many are wishing for the option to play as Zelda instead of Link, and since the first title ended on such a clearly peaceful note, the possibilities are literally endless for where the game could go next.
Until then, we'll just have to keep a close eye for official spoilers and teasers from Nintendo.