Everything We Know About 'Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe'
As the Switch has become Nintendo's best-selling console since the Wii was released, it's understandable that many of the company's previously popular titles are being ported or remade for the console. It's been a big year for Kirby fans, who have already gotten two new games this year alone — and it looks like Nintendo is bringing yet another one to the Switch.
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe was announced during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. This remake of the original game that was released for the Wii more than a decade ago will bring players back to Dream Land once again with their favorite pink character. While there's still some time before its release, here's everything we know about the upcoming game.
What's the release date for 'Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe'?
Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long for this one. Kirby's Return to the Dream Land Deluxe will be available on Nintendo Switch consoles starting Feb. 24, 2023, and players can already place their preorders.
This will be the third Kirby game Nintendo has released in a year, giving fans of the franchise plenty to celebrate.
What's new in this 'Kirby's Return to Dream Land' remake?
Of course, what would a new Kirby game be without introducing more fantastical abilities for our round pink friend?
In Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Kirby will receive the new Mecha Copy Ability, allowing you to shoot at enemies from afar with a pair of laser guns strapped to your back. With this new ability, you'll also be able to deliver powerful punches if you're close enough to a foe, or shoot a mega laser to take down a boss.
Those who played the game when it was available for the Wii will be able to immerse themselves in the nostalgic tale with updated graphics. Many fans of the Kirby franchise have noted that this was one of the best games with the pink hero, and it's only further given reason for fans to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary.
This game will support up to four players at once — and yes, you can all play as different color variants of Kirby.