Kirby Gets Rounder Than Normal in 'Kirby's Dream Buffet'

If you thought Nintendo had already revealed all of the new game releases it would have this summer, you'd be wrong. Even though Kirby and the Forgotten Land was released for the Switch in late March, Nintendo made a surprise announcement that there would be another Kirby game added to the franchise this year.

Kirby's Dream Buffet is part racing title, part obstacle course, and all classic Kirby. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming surprise release.