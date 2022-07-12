Kirby Gets Rounder Than Normal in 'Kirby's Dream Buffet'
If you thought Nintendo had already revealed all of the new game releases it would have this summer, you'd be wrong. Even though Kirby and the Forgotten Land was released for the Switch in late March, Nintendo made a surprise announcement that there would be another Kirby game added to the franchise this year.
Kirby's Dream Buffet is part racing title, part obstacle course, and all classic Kirby. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming surprise release.
What's the release date and price for 'Kirby's Dream Buffet'?
Unfortunately, even though the summer is already half over, there's no official release date for Kirby's Dream Buffet just yet — but it's expected to release sometime in the next couple of months before the fall releases begin. The listing for the title on the Nintendo eShop currently only states that it will be released in "Summer 2022."
As this is still such a new announcement, there's also no price listed for the game just yet. That being said, this title is not as full-fledged and open-world as Kirby and the Forgotten Land is, meaning that it'll likely be well below the regular $60 price tag for a Switch game. Players won't be able to buy a physical copy of the title, as it's an eShop exclusive, meaning it'll likely be a bargain that's worth the space on your console.
What is 'Kirby's Dream Buffet' about?
While this title isn't your typical Kirby game, it brings in a lot of the familiar elements that make Kirby games so lovable. Players will roll around through four different obstacle courses, eating as much food as they can along the way while navigating the tricky terrain. While many have called this title a "racing" game, you won't be crashing through the course in customizable cars à la Mario Kart. There will, of course, be Kirby's classic copy abilities to make the race more competitive.
Will 'Kirby's Dream Buffet' have a multiplayer mode?
Thankfully, this will be yet another title you can play through with your friends, as it seems to be a primarily multiplayer-focused game.
You and up to three others can play on the same console, selecting different-colored Kirby characters to race through the courses and consume as much food as you can along the way. The goal of this game isn't just to be the fasted Kirby on the course — you'll also want to be the roundest by the end of the match to take home the win.
At this time, it does not seem as though there will be an online multiplayer option for the game. According to the Kirby's Dream Buffet eShop listing, it's a single console multiplayer game, meaning only local couch co-op options will be available. If there are plans to allow players to compete online in the future, they have not yet been announced. It's also unclear if there will be bots in the game for players to face off against if they want to compete solo in lieu of online competitors.