Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Kirby and the Forgotten Land.\n\nKirby, everyone's favorite adorable pink puff ball, has made history with Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Nintendo Switch. The game was released in March 2022 and represents Kirby's first fully 3D game in the franchise. With all new features like upgradable Copy Abilities and Mouthful Mode, this is a Kirby game unlike any other. How many worlds are there in the game? Check out our quick breakdown of the levels in Forgotten Land.Kirby and the Forgotten Land celebrates the 30th anniversary of the series. In the game, Kirby is sent into a strange and uncharted realm called the New World. The world is inhabited by wild animals and ruled by the nefarious Beast Pack. Using his special powers, Kirby must traverse this forgotten land and rescue Waddle Dees who have been captured by the Beast Pack.\n\nWith Kirby arriving on a 3D plane for the first time, there are a variety of worlds for you to explore.How many worlds are there in 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'?While not exactly an open world game where players can freely explore different terrains in one unified plain, the New World in Forgotten Land features highly-explorable individual worlds for Kirby to traverse. Each world is multilayered with multiple different stages that typically culminate into a boss fight. Worlds can also be revisited so that you can use your upgraded abilities to uncover secrets and hidden items that you might have missed before.The game features a total of seven such worlds, each with as many as four or five sections to check out. This includes the quick tutorial world and the final world, which is simply the final boss of the game as opposed to a fully explorable level.\n\nWhile seven worlds doesn't seem like much from the get-go, the added layers to many of the worlds ensure that you'll have plenty to do in each one. Rescued Waddle Dees can also help to upgrade the Waddle Dee Town hub where you can play minigames.Between trying new abilities, minigames, and seeing the many things that Kirby can suck up in Mouthful Mode, Forgotten Land gives you plenty to do. And of course, the final boss is another experience all its own.The final boss of 'Forgotten Land' features a bit of a twist.In a twist that's actually pretty standard for Kirby games, the final boss of the game is Elfilis, the companion who stays by your side from the beginning of the game. More specifically, Elfilis is just one part of the final boss. The other half, Fecto Forgo, is the true antagonist who wishes to reunite with Elfilis in order to achieve their true form and invade all worlds. \n\nThey eventually succeed in absorbing Elfilis to become the true final boss: Fecto Elfilis.Using all of his abilities, Kirby tries to put an end to Fecto Elfilis's evil ambitions and, with any luck, rescue his friend.\n\nKirby and the Forgotten Land is available on the Nintendo Switch.