Sonic Is Officially Joining 'Sama de Amigo: Party Central' By Sara Belcher Mar. 27 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

The rhythm action series Samba de Amigo is returning with a new game this summer, giving the popular Just Dance games a run for their money. Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch this summer, bringing a horde of popular songs to dance to solo or with friends. In an exciting announcement, SEGA has announced the upcoming game will have a Sonic crossover, bringing the speedy hedgehog to the party game.

Sonic will be making a special appearance in 'Samba de Amigo: Party Central.'

Following the release of Sonic Frontiers and the announcement of Sonic Origins Plus, SEGA has collaborated with the developers of Samba de Amigo: Party Central to bring some iconic songs from the franchise to the dancing game. When Samba de Amigo launches in June 2023, players will be able to bop with their friends (or solo) to “Escape From the City” from Sonic Adventures 2 and "Fist Bump" from Sonic Forces.

In addition to these two songs, Sonic will also be making a special appearance in the party game. The iconic video game character will dance alongside Amigo in the City Escape stage based on Sonic Adventure 2, letting Sonic fans dance and groove along with the blue blur. These songs are only two of the game's massive roster of tunes to pick form while you play, and players have much more to look forward to when the game officially launches.

How many songs are on 'Samba de Amigo: Party Central'?

In total, there will be 40 different songs for players to pick from when they play Samba de Amigo: Party Central at launch. Though the entire song list has yet to be revealed, the developers promise the roster will be filled with songs across plenty of popular genres. More are also slated to be released in various DLCs following the summer release.