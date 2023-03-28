Home > Gaming Source: EA Where Is the Hospital in 'The Sims 4'? Here’s How to Visit the Unique Location By Jon Bitner Mar. 28 2023, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

From building your dream home to starting a family, The Sims 4 gives you plenty of ways to live out your virtual dream life. But if you’ve been playing the game since it launched years ago, you’re probably ready to dive into some of its lesser-known content – including making a visit to your local hospital. But how do you go to the hospital in The Sims 4, and is it accessible to all players? Here’s what you need to know before heading to the ER.

Article continues below advertisement

How to go to the hospital in 'The Sims 4'.

Before you set out on an adventure to find the hospital in The Sims 4, you’ll need to purchase the "Get to Work" expansion. This DLC pack brought several new careers and locations to the game, including the Willow Creek Hospital. Once you’ve purchased the expansion and installed it to your device, head over to the Civic Center neighborhood in Willow Creek and you’ll be able to explore the Willow Creek Hospital.

Source: EA

Article continues below advertisement

The hospital doesn’t have too much content compared to the base game, but you'll definitely see plenty of doctors, technicians, nurses, and other staff members hustling through its halls. You can also interact with different objects to have various medical procedures performed on your character, such as a general health checkup. And, if you’re a nurse or doctor, you’ll get a first-hand look at their place of employment.

How to visit the hospital in 'The Sims 4' base game.

If you don’t own the "Get to Work" expansion, you won’t get to actually set foot in the hospital. However, your character can still visit the hospital in The Sims 4 base game by going into labor. This will give you the option to send them to the hospital for childbirth, although you won’t get to roam the halls or perform other actions like you can with the Get to Work expansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, your character will simply disappear from their home for a while, only to return at a later date with their newborn in tow. If you have the "Get to Work" expansion, you’ll be able to view the birthing process at the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Also, note that the Willow Creek Hospital lot cannot be edited, unlike most other lots in the game. This means you won’t be able to tweak its appearance or make other personalized edits. And while the hospital isn’t the most action-packed location in The Sims 4, it’s a fun diversion from your usual tasks.