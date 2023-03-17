Home > Gaming Source: EA Here’s Where to Find the Popular New Baby Carrier in 'The Sims 4' "Growing Together" By Jon Bitner Mar. 17 2023, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

With the recent introduction of the infant life stage to The Sims 4, tons of baby-related items are finding their way into the game. One of the most useful new gadgets is the baby carrier, which lets you schlep your child around while keeping both hands free for other activities. However, using the baby carrier isn’t as simple as diving into Create-a-Sim and adding it to your character. Here’s where to find the baby carrier in The Sims 4 and how to use it.

Where to find the baby carrier in 'The Sims 4'.

If you’ve purchased the "Growing Together" expansion for The Sims 4, the baby carrier can be found by interacting with your child. In fact, there’s no need to purchase the item or equip it in any special way. Instead, clicking on your child while controlling your adult Sim will give you the option to toss on the baby carrier and easily bring your baby from one location to the next. Here’s how it works.

First, ensure you’re controlling an adult sim.

Next, click on your infant.

This will pull up a menu wheel, including an option that says “Baby Care.”

Select this option, then select “Set Preferred Back Carrier.”

From here, you’ll be able to select the “PowerWalk Companion” (if you’ve purchased "Growing Together").

Once that’s done, using the baby carrier is as simple as clicking on your infant again and selecting “Put in Back Carrier.”

It’s a bit strange that the baby carrier is hidden behind multiple interactions with your infant, but at least it’s readily available once you know where to look. It’s also nice that you don’t have to constantly equip the item to your Sim before carrying your infant. And once you’re ready to put your infant back on the ground, simply click on them and select the "Take Out of Back Carrier" option.

Keep in mind that you'll need to be controlling an adult Sim for this to work, otherwise you won't see the "Put in Back Carrier" option.

The great thing about the baby carrier is it allows you to perform other actions that would typically be off-limits when carrying your baby in your arms. This means you can pick up objects or cook dinner without giving your child free roam of your house.