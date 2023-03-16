Home > Gaming Source: EA Keepsake Boxes in 'The Sims 4' Let You Pass Down Valuable Items to Your Kids By Jon Bitner Mar. 16 2023, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

With the launch of the "Growing Together" expansion for The Sims 4, players now have access to a wealth of new content. And while much of your time will probably be spent exploring the new infant life stage, you’ll also get access to a mysterious new item known as the Keepsake Box. Trying to figure out how Keepsake Boxes work in The Sims 4? Here’s what you need to know about the nifty tool.

How do Keepsake Boxes work in 'The Sims 4'?

Keepsake Boxes in The Sims 4 let you pass down important items through the generations. In other words, they’re just like a Keepsake Box in real life – after filling it with your most-treasured possessions, you can give it to your children to cherish with grandchildren and other members of your extended family. Of course, there are a few limitations to Keepsake Boxes in The Sims 4, but they’re a fun new addition to the game.

Two types of Keepsake Boxes are available in The Sims 4: the Basic Keepsake Box and the Cheapskate Keepsake Box. Your elder Sim can only create a Keepsake Box once, so be sure to take your time and find one that you like. With that out of the way, you can rename it, place it in your inventory, or pass it down to a younger member of the family (so long as you have a strong bond with them).

You’ll primarily use your Keepsake Box as a place to store photos and other bits of valuable information, but you can also use it to “Ponder the Meaning of Family”. This will have an impact on your family dynamics, which alter how characters react in different situations. Some of your options when pondering the meaning of family include:

Keepsake Boxes allow you to pass things that have special meaning down through the generations. pic.twitter.com/2JoHNuBFo7 — Dave Miotke (@SimGuruNinja) March 3, 2023

Family Means Unconditional Support

Family Isn’t Always About Getting Along

Family Means Doting and Adoration

Family Means Having Fun Together Keep in mind that only elder Sims will have access to these options, as they’re often seen as the keeper of the family and play a big role in how your family behaves around each other. Be sure to pay close attention to which one you choose, as your family will react differently depending on what's selected.