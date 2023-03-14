Home > Gaming Source: EA Science Babies Make Their Debut in 'The Sims 4' – Here’s How to Make One By Jon Bitner Mar. 14 2023, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

With the arrival of the infant update in The Sims 4, players now have access to a bunch of new, family-oriented features. One of the most intriguing additions is the science baby – which offers you an exciting new way to grow your household. But how do you make a science baby in The Sims 4, and what exactly are they? Here’s everything you need to know about these adorable infants.

How to make a science baby in 'The Sims 4'.

Before you can make a science baby in The Sims 4, you’ll want to make sure you’ve downloaded the latest update. Science babies are now available as part of the base game, but unless you’ve installed the infant update, you won’t be able to access them. Updating your game requires different methods for different platforms, but regardless of your where you’re playing, you’ll need to perform the update before trying to make a science baby.

Source: EA

With that taken care of, follow these simple steps to create a science baby. Launch The Sims 4.

Access your character’s smartphone.

Navigate to “Have Science Baby With…” or “Have Science Baby as Single Parent”.

If you select the former, you’ll need to choose another character to serve as the second parent. The characters don’t need to have a romantic relationship.

Confirm your selection by pressing “OK” and the process will begin.

Note: It costs 1,200 simoleons to create a science baby.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long for your science baby to join the family. After a brief waiting period, your science baby will become part of your household. Just give them a name, lay them to sleep in a bassinet, and you're ready to be a parent. The feature essentially serves to bring surrogacy to The Sims 4, allowing your character to become a parent without getting pregnant or the requirement for a partner.

What else is new with the infant update?

Science babies and surrogacy are among the best new features added to The Sims 4 in the infant update, but there’s a lot of other intriguing content to explore. For one, you’ll have access to the infant life stage, which gives your family a new way to interact with newborn children. This includes bathing, playing, and feeding – along with plenty more you’ll discover as you work through the update.

Source: EA

You’ll also be able to use Create-a-Sim to build your perfect little baby from scratch. And according to a post from EA, this is the “first in the mainline Sims’ franchise to have this level of customization over a Sim this young, and you’ll discover lots to tweak and try on.”