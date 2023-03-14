Home > Gaming Source: EA Updating 'The Sims 4' Is Different Depending on Your Platform — Here's How By Anthony Jones Mar. 14 2023, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

The highly-anticipated infants update for The Sims 4 is finally dropping. Since early February, the patch has been drumming up buzz as a family-oriented expansion featuring babies, new customization features, and more. Luckily, the infants update is a free patch to the social simulation game, so all you have to do is download it when it's available on your platform. If you're having trouble doing so, here's how to update The Sims 4 for different game systems.

How to update 'The Sims 4' on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox explained.

Depending on your choice of platform, downloading new updates for The Sims 4 is different. However, for all platforms, you can check your game library to see if there's a pending update that you need to install for The Sims 4. Otherwise, you can head to the Settings menu and enable automatic game updates on your device.

Source: EA

To do this on Xbox, users will need to select "Profile & System > Settings > System > Updates" to find the option. On the Updates menu, select "Keep my games & apps up to date," which triggers The Sims 4 and other games to install patches without manual input.

PlayStation users must also head to the Settings menu and find "Saved Data > Game/App Settings." From here, click on "Automatic Updates" from the list and select "Auto-Download." With this option enabled, the PlayStation will install game updates while in Rest Mode. And lastly, PC players will have to open the EA app / Origin to update The Sims 4. By enabling "Automatic Updates" located within the Settings menu, The Sims 4 and other games will begin updating as soon as new patches are available.

We recommend disabling third-party mods before starting 'The Sims 4' update.

According to the EA help page, the publisher naturally disables third-party mods when a new update comes to The Sims 4. Since EA can't screen or support any mods, the company doesn't have a way of verifying which mods may cause problems for players with new updates. Players can check with creators to see if the mods are compatible after a patch goes live to reinstall them entirely.

Source: EA