Fans Think a Generations Pack Is Coming to 'The Sims 4'

Now that the popular life-sim game The Sims 4 is free-to-play, players new and old have so much to explore in the popular title. Though EA has already revealed that The Sims 5 is in the works, the developers are still putting out new content packs for the current game. EA has already confirmed that there's another expansion pack on the way following the next big content update, and many players suspect it'll be a Generations-inspired pack similar to the one from 'The Sims 3.'

Article continues below advertisement

Is a Generations expansion pack coming to 'The Sims 4'?

Based on a trailer for the upcoming Community Stream on Jan. 31, there are plenty of hints that suggest the newest expansion pack will be family-oriented. The trailer featured imagery with diapers and teeth (baby teeth and dentures), hinting even further at more content for Sims of all ages. "Get familiar with The Sims this season! Whether you're expecting an update or waiting for a new expansion pack to arrive, it's all relative," the caption to the video reads.

Article continues below advertisement

It didn't take long for players to pick up on the clues dropped in the video, with many immediately rushing to the replies to ask if this meant there would be a new content pack like the Generations one for The Sims 3. Previously, the developers hinted at the next expansion pack with the audio of a baby crying, only further fueling the speculation for the coming update.

Though we don't have any more information on the coming expansion pack (you'll have to watch the Community Stream on Jan. 31), there are some things about the coming update we can infer from the trailer. For starters, the developers teased the "Michaelson Reunion," suggesting that a new family will join the fray in the content update. It's also safe to assume that the newest world introduced with this expansion will be dubbed San Sequoia, though little else is known about it at this time.

Article continues below advertisement