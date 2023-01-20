Home > Gaming Source: EA 'The Sims 4' Best Cheats – Everything You Need to Know About Cheats in 'The Sims 4' By Jon Bitner Jan. 20 2023, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

While a lot of fun can be had in The Sims 4, using cheat codes is a great way to spice up the action. Whether you want to remove building restrictions, give yourself a bunch of Simoleons, or quickly enhance a skill, cheats make it easy to speed up your progress and play on your terms. But what are the best cheats in The Sims 4? And how to do you activate them? Here’s a closer look at everything you need to know.

The best cheats in 'The Sims 4.'

There’s no shortage of cheats in The Sims 4. Some only have a minor impact on your gameplay, while others can provide you access to features that are otherwise restricted (such as the chance to ignore placement rules while building). Whatever you’re looking to achieve, one of the best Sims 4 cheat codes below should be able to help.

Cheat Code Description rosebud Earn 1,000 simoleons motherlode Earn 50,000 simoleons FreeRealEstate On Buil anywhere without spending money FreeRealEstate Off Turn off the FreeRealEstate cheat bb.moveobjects on Move objects freely without regard to placement grid bb.enablefreebuild Build anywhere without restrictions sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_inlabor Sim or Ghost is about to give birth relationships.create_friends_for_sim A new Sim is created with 100% Friendship modifyrelationship 'entire Sim name 1' 'entire Sim name 2' 100 ltr_friendship_main Creates a 100% positive Friendship between entered Sims modifyrelationship 'entire Sim name 1' 'entire Sim name 2' 100 ltr_romance_main Creates a 100% positive romantic relationship between entered Sims death.toggle.true Sims can no longer die death.toggle.false Return death.toggle to original value (that is, Sims can die again) sims.fill_all_commodities Replenish all Sim commodities aspirations.complete_current_milestone Instantly finish your current goal

Source: EA

Another great cheat to use is stats.set_skill_level [skill code] [#]. This changes the corresponding skill to the entered skill level. For example, using “stats.set_skill_level Cooking 10” will increase your cooking level to 10. This works with most skills in the game – just make sure you’re entering a valid number at the end of the string. Entering 11, for example, would return an error in the above example, as you can’t increase your cooking skill beyond 10.

How to activate cheats in 'The Sims 4'