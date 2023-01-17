Home > Gaming Source: EA When Is the Next 'Sims 4' Update? Everything We Know About The Next Patch By Jon Bitner Jan. 17 2023, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

Since going free-to-play late last year, The Sims 4 has added millions of new players. The team at EA has plenty of upcoming content planned for this new, thriving Sims community, with an extensive roadmap and several big updates planned for the future. But when exactly is the next update for The Sims 4? And what will it feature? Here’s everything we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

When is the next 'Sims 4' update?

EA has not yet released an official launch date for the next Sims 4 update. A brief trailer was posted earlier this month highlighting a few things fans can expect during a Community Stream on Jan. 31, with verbiage in the trailer mentioning “One Big Update, Two Unique Kits, One Expansion Pack.” Beyond those specifics, not much else was revealed.

Source: EA via Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

The trailer did, however, feature plenty of family-oriented imagery, leading much of the community to believe this will be a Generations update akin to the old one from The Sims 3. That update included a bundle of content from The Sims 2 and brought tons of unique activities to the game, many of which catered towards specific life events and gave Sims something new to experience as they age.

Until the official Community Stream later this month, there’s no concrete evidence that any of this content will arrive in The Sims 4. It’s pretty clear EA is gearing up for a big, family-related update, but the specifics are still tightly under wraps. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details on a firm release date for the next Sims 4 update.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s in the most recent 'Sims 4' update?

The New Year, New Fixes update launched on Jan. 17, bringing a litany of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes to The Sims 4. Now available on both PC and console, here’s a quick look at what you can expect to see after updating your version of The Sims 4.

Sul Sul 👋



Today's update is now live with a number of bug fixes, including:



🛠️ "Same Face" Toddlers

🛠️ Sims still moving when the game is paused

🛠️ Disabling Wants & Fears

✨ & much more!



Read all about it in the patch notes: https://t.co/n5BUM0KdFA pic.twitter.com/SQU6XZsLWR — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) January 17, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Updates to the appearance of toddlers. They’ll now more closely reflect their parents.

Objects mounted on walls will no longer be removed when applying a different wall texture in Build mode.

Check for Pen Pal Replies glitch has been fixed.

Sims won’t freeze to death when interacting with sprinklers in the summer.

Free build cheat can be enabled in the Making Money Scenario.

Werewolves can change their fur in CAS mode.