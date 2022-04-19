'Sims 4' Free Real Estate Cheat: Move Your Sims to Any HouseBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 19 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Those who played the original Sims game when it dropped in February 2000 know that cheats have been built into the life-simulator game since day one. What new and returning players might not realize is these codes now include way more than the standard "rosebud" money cheat. For example: Did you know you can use a real estate cheat on The Sims 4 to move your Sim into any home in the game?
'The Sims 4' real estate cheat allows you to move into any home.
So what's the Sims 4 real estate cheat code? It's the fastest way to move Sims freely into any home, no matter how many simoleons they have in their bank account. And it's actually quite simple.
The steps for the Sims 4 real estate cheat are as follows:
- Hit Shift+Ctrl+C to open the command line window for cheats.
- Type "testingcheats on" without the quotation marks. (You should see a message saying it's been enabled.)
- Type "freerealestate on" without the quotation marks. (You should see a message saying it's been turned on.)
- Close out the command line window by either hitting ESC or hitting Shift+Ctrl+C again.
You're now free to move any household into any residential lot, regardless of how much money they do (or don't) have. If you want to turn off the real estate cheat code, simply repeat the process but type "freerealestate off" instead.
There are actually a number of ways to move into the house of your dreams in 'The Sims 4.'
Of course, you could always go the route of working hard, moving up the career ladder, saving money, and then purchasing the home of your dreams. But what's the fun in that? You're (presumably) working toward doing that in real life — so why waste time and effort earning simoleons in order to do things the "right" way?
You could always opt for the roundabout way of achieving the home of your dreams: by using the money cheat to make yourself rich, and then moving households. You can accomplish this by:
- Playing the household you want to move and then opening the cheat menu by hitting Shift+Ctrl+C.
- Simply type in "motherlode" and hit enter and voilà — your bank account has magically increased by 50,000 simoleons.
- Keep hitting enter, and you'll be able to afford any home your heart desires. (If only real life were this simple...)
The cheat codes “rosebud” or “kaching” can also be used in place of "motherlode," and they earn 1,000 simoleons each time you press enter. Yes, it's a way less efficient money cheat. It's equally as effective, though.
But wait! There's another way to move into your Sims 4 dream home — if it's already inhabited by someone, that is. Make the Sim of your choice fall in love with and marry a Sim from the coveted household. (These relationship cheat codes might come in handy for that.)
Then you can move the whole family in and stage a little pool ladder "accident." The house — and attached bank account — is now 100-percent yours!
Disclaimer: We would not advise this method IRL.