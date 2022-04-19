But wait! There's another way to move into your Sims 4 dream home — if it's already inhabited by someone, that is. Make the Sim of your choice fall in love with and marry a Sim from the coveted household. (These relationship cheat codes might come in handy for that.)

Then you can move the whole family in and stage a little pool ladder "accident." The house — and attached bank account — is now 100-percent yours!

Disclaimer: We would not advise this method IRL.