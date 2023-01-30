Home > Gaming Source: EA 'The Sims 4' Legacy Challenge Explained – Here’s How This Quirky Game Mode Works By Jon Bitner Jan. 30 2023, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

There’s no shortage of ways to experience The Sims 4. Whether you want to build a sprawling mansion, start a big family, or chase after that next big career promotion, The Sims 4 is an incredibly diverse game that lets you play on your own terms. But if you think you’ve mastered everything the game has to offer (after all, it’s been around since 2014), consider checking out The Sims 4 Legacy Challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

Curious to know more about the unique game mode? Here’s a closer look at The Sims 4 Legacy Challenge, along with how to get started and an overview of its rules.

What is 'The Sims 4' Legacy Challenge?

The Sims 4 Legacy Challenge is a bit different from other game modes. Instead of being selectable from the main menu, the Legacy Challenge consists of self-imposed restrictions. In other words, it’ll be up to you to follow the rules and make sure you’re abiding by its guidelines. The premise of the Legacy Challenge is simple – after creating a starting character, you’ll attempt to increase your wealth and become as successful as possible over the course of 10 generations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: EA

Your first character in the Legacy Challenge will start with almost nothing, and it’ll be up to you to make wise decisions that’ll increase their riches throughout the years. It’s a challenging way to play The Sims 4, but it's a great diversion for anyone that’s grown tired of the game’s default modes.

Article continues below advertisement

How to start 'The Sims 4' Legacy Challenge:

Because it consists of self-imposed restrictions, starting The Sims 4 Legacy Challenge is a bit more involved than just pressing the “New Game” button. Here’s a quick look at how to start the Legacy Challenge:

Source: EA

Article continues below advertisement

Start a new game and create your first sim with the “young adult” age.

Move to an empty lot.

Use the money cheat to grant yourself 1800 simoleans. This can be done by typing “testingcheats on” in the Cheat Window, followed by “money 1800.” Also, be sure to check out Pinstar1161 Legacy Lawn Living. This will give you a few items that’ll come in handy when starting your challenge.

'The Sims 4' Legacy Challenge rules and restrictions.

Several variants of The Legacy Challenge have emerged over the years, but the original version remains one of the most popular. Of course, as a self-imposed game mode, you can choose to play however you like – but here’s a look at the standard ruleset for the Legacy Challenge:

Article continues below advertisement

Source: EA

No cheats allowed.

No restarting your game if things don’t go as planned.

No merging outside Sims into your game.

Your family must stay on the same lot for all 10 generations.

Your Sims can use one anti-aging item during their lifetime.

No changing Sim’s aspirations.

No reviving dead Sims.

No changing of the Sim currently labeled as “Heir.”