How to Appease the Gnomes in 'The Sims 4' – Everything You Need to Know
Whether you’re a long-time player or diving in for the first time, The Sims 4 can be an overwhelming game. Between managing your character, renovating your home, and keeping up with constant updates, there’s a lot to wrap your head around. And with The Sims 4: Seasons expansion, EA gave you one more thing to worry about – gnomes. Curious to know what purpose these adorable creatures serve? Here’s how to appease the gnomes in The Sims 4.
How to appease the Gnomes in 'The Sims 4'.
Gnomes appear during the Harvestfest holiday in The Sims 4. This event happens during the fall, and it coincides with the arrival of holiday gnomes. These festive creatures can be found throughout your Sim’s yard, and there are a variety of ways to interact with them. However, your main priority during Harvestfest is to appease them.
To appease a gnome, you’ll first need to click on the gnome and select the "Appease the Gnome" option. This will give you the option to hand them a gift – coffee, fruitcake, future cube, pie, salad, or a toy. Thankfully, these aren’t pulled from your inventory, so you’re free to give them anything you’d like. You’ll need to be careful, however, as only certain items will appease them!
Here’s a look at which items can appease which gnomes in The Sims 4:
|Gnome
|Gift
|Happy Gnomiversary
|Coffee, future cube, toys
|Guardian of the Gnomelaxy
|Coffee, future cube, toys
|Gnome Matter What, I’m Still Your Baby
|Coffee, fruitcake, future cube
|There’s No Place Like Gnome
|Coffee, fruitcake, future cube
|Mr. Floppy the Gnome
|Pie, salad, toys
|Happy Gnome Garden Pal
|Coffee, fruitcake, future cube
|Poolside Gnome
|Coffee, pie, toys
|Bearely Gnome
|Pie, salad, toys
|The Ghastly Ghostly Gnome
|Coffee, fruitcake, future cube
|Don’t Fear the Reagnomper
|Pie, salad, toys
|Bare Essentials
|Gnome pie, salad, toys
|Strictly Business Gnome
|Coffee, pie, toys
|Upside Down Gnome Decor
|No gift preferences
|High Rider Gnome
|No Gift Preferences
When a gnome is appeased, a halo will appear above their head. They’ll also give you a gift in return, which usually comes in the form of seasonal seeds.
If you’d rather not appease the gnomes, you can also choose to anger them. You can do this by interacting with a gnome and selecting the "Kick the Gnome" option. This will make your character (surprise!) kick the gnome, causing them to become angry. An angry gnome can be recognized by the fire icon above its head.
Once you’ve angered a gnome, appliances in your home will start to break. You can try to use the "Plead for Forgiveness" option to get back on their good side, although this isn’t a foolproof plan. If things go wrong, you could get struck by lightning and given the dazed status effect.
The Sims 4 is free-to-play on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.