Home > Gaming Source: EA How to Appease the Gnomes in 'The Sims 4' – Everything You Need to Know By Jon Bitner Jan. 24 2023, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Whether you’re a long-time player or diving in for the first time, The Sims 4 can be an overwhelming game. Between managing your character, renovating your home, and keeping up with constant updates, there’s a lot to wrap your head around. And with The Sims 4: Seasons expansion, EA gave you one more thing to worry about – gnomes. Curious to know what purpose these adorable creatures serve? Here’s how to appease the gnomes in The Sims 4.

Article continues below advertisement

How to appease the Gnomes in 'The Sims 4'.

Gnomes appear during the Harvestfest holiday in The Sims 4. This event happens during the fall, and it coincides with the arrival of holiday gnomes. These festive creatures can be found throughout your Sim’s yard, and there are a variety of ways to interact with them. However, your main priority during Harvestfest is to appease them.

Source: EA

Article continues below advertisement

To appease a gnome, you’ll first need to click on the gnome and select the "Appease the Gnome" option. This will give you the option to hand them a gift – coffee, fruitcake, future cube, pie, salad, or a toy. Thankfully, these aren’t pulled from your inventory, so you’re free to give them anything you’d like. You’ll need to be careful, however, as only certain items will appease them! Here’s a look at which items can appease which gnomes in The Sims 4:

Gnome Gift Happy Gnomiversary Coffee, future cube, toys Guardian of the Gnomelaxy Coffee, future cube, toys Gnome Matter What, I’m Still Your Baby Coffee, fruitcake, future cube There’s No Place Like Gnome Coffee, fruitcake, future cube Mr. Floppy the Gnome Pie, salad, toys Happy Gnome Garden Pal Coffee, fruitcake, future cube Poolside Gnome Coffee, pie, toys Bearely Gnome Pie, salad, toys The Ghastly Ghostly Gnome Coffee, fruitcake, future cube Don’t Fear the Reagnomper Pie, salad, toys Bare Essentials Gnome pie, salad, toys Strictly Business Gnome Coffee, pie, toys Upside Down Gnome Decor No gift preferences High Rider Gnome No Gift Preferences

Article continues below advertisement

When a gnome is appeased, a halo will appear above their head. They’ll also give you a gift in return, which usually comes in the form of seasonal seeds.

There's no place like Gnome. Wait? What? There's a free gnome hiding in the patch! http://t.co/iDlyWOOB19 pic.twitter.com/ZmR2A2OPWm — The Sims (@TheSims) September 9, 2014

Article continues below advertisement

If you’d rather not appease the gnomes, you can also choose to anger them. You can do this by interacting with a gnome and selecting the "Kick the Gnome" option. This will make your character (surprise!) kick the gnome, causing them to become angry. An angry gnome can be recognized by the fire icon above its head.