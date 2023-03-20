Home > Gaming Source: EA Looking to Get 'The Sims 4' Packs for Free? Here’s Where You Need to Look By Jon Bitner Mar. 20 2023, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

The Growing Together expansion for The Sims 4 is now available, offering heaps of family-related content to explore and new ways to customize your game. But if you’re new to the world of The Sims, there are plenty of other expansion packs for you to check out – and since The Sims 4 has been around since 2014, it has built up an astounding number of unique packs.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike the base game, however, these add-on packs aren’t typically available as free downloads. Thankfully, that’s not always the case, and the price tag of packs is known to fluctuate throughout the year. Here’s how to get all of The Sims 4 packs for free and expand your in-game universe.

How to get all 'The Sims 4' packs for free.

The Sims 4 has seen more than ten unique game packs over the years, each one adding tons of exclusive content to the base game. Depending on when they were released and how much content is crammed into each expansion, these can cost as much as $20 – making it an expensive endeavor to add them all to your collection.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: EA

Along with game packs, The Sims 4 also receives expansion packs, which are much larger in size and carry a price tag that clocks in around $40. And unfortunately, there’s not an easy (or legal) way to pick up any of these packs for free.

Article continues below advertisement

There is a glimmer of hope for frugal gamers, however, as EA is known to offer free packs for The Sims 4 during big seasonal events. In fact, EA was running a sweepstake at the beginning of February that allowed select customers to pick up a game pack of their choice for free. And back in 2022, you could snag the Desert Luxe Kit for free on PC.

Celebrating 23 years with YOU & a giveaway! 🎉🎂



Tell us your favorite Sim from The Sims franchise with the hashtag #HBDTheSimsGiveaway by Feb 27 at 11:59 PM PST for a chance to win a The Sims 4 pack of your choice!*✨



23 winners will be randomly selected & notified on Mar 4 pic.twitter.com/1tq5pFFPfY — The Sims (@TheSims) February 4, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from these giveaways and random price cuts, there’s no other way to get all of The Sims 4 packs for free. If you do want to add them all to your library, your best bet is waiting for a big shopping holiday like Black Friday, which often sees discounts for The Sims 4 catalog across all available platforms. You’ll also want to keep a close eye on The Sims 4 Twitter account, which posts regular updates about the game and is one of the best places to hear about upcoming sales.