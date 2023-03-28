Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic A Breakdown on How to Complete the Level 48 Challenge in 'Pokémon GO' By Anthony Jones Mar. 28 2023, Updated 6:26 p.m. ET

The Level 48 Challenge is one of many unique research objectives for trainers to complete in Pokémon GO. After reaching the required level by progressing through the mobile AR game, players can start a series of challenges with different completion demands to earn experience and items.

But the thing is that it can get tough figuring out how to complete all the activities. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know to finish the Level 48 Challenge in Pokémon GO.

What are the completion requirements for the Level 48 Challenge in 'Pokémon GO'?

Launching alongside the GO Beyond update that increased the level cap and released a Kalos region in Nov. 2020, the research challenge has pretty simple completion requirements but demands some commitment. Below is a list of every objective you must finish for the Level 48 Challenge and their rewards:

Part One Tasks Task Reward Overall Completion Bonuses Power up Pokémon 48 times 4800 Stardust 4800 Stardust Make 480 Nice Throws 3 Rocket Radars Golett Pokémon Make 4 Excellent Throws in a row 4800 Experience 4800 Experience

Part Two Tasks Task Reward Overall Completion Bonuses Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 14 times 4800 Stardust 4800 Stardust Earn 48 Candies walking with your buddy 3 Rare Candy 3 Premium Raid Pass Catch 480 Pokémon 4800 Experience 4800 Experience

Part Three Tasks Task Reward Overall Completion Bonuses Catch 480 Normal-type Pokémon 4800 Stardust 4800 Stardust Win 14 raids 3 Lure Modules 3 Super Incubators Spin a PokéStop 14 days in a row 4800 Experience 4800 Experience

Part Four Tasks Task Reward Overall Completion Bonuses Claim Reward 4800 Stardust 4800 Stardust Claim Reward Lucario Pokémon Axew Pokémon Claim Reward 4800 Experience 3 Rare Candy XL

How to complete the Level 48 Challenge in 'Pokémon GO' explained:

Now with an idea of what is needed to complete the Level 48 Challenge, you can start making strides to finish the research tasks in Pokémon GO. Of course, the easiest of the bunch will be powering up Pokémon, catching them, and spinning the PokéStop in a row. However, coming out on top of challenging raids and defeating a Team GO Rocket Leader will require a skilled team layout.