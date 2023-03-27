Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Here’s How to Build the Best Team for the 'Pokémon GO' Mountain Cup By Jon Bitner Mar. 27 2023, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

One of the newest challenges to arrive in Pokémon GO is the Mountain Cup. This unique game mode puts strict limits on which Pokémon you can bring into battle, and if you want to walk away victorious, you’ll need to pay close attention to these restrictions. Here’s a look at the best team for the Pokémon GO Mountain Cup, along with all the limitations you’ll need to work around.

The 'Pokémon GO' Mountain Cup restricts the type of Pokémon you can choose.

The Mountain Cup: Great League Edition is a limited-time event in Pokémon GO. And like most Battle Leagues, this one restricts the type of Pokémon that can be entered in the event. For starters, the Max CP for Pokémon is 1500. You’ll also only be able to bring Ice, Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon into battle – which means you might need to make significant changes to your normal lineup.

If you need some help piecing together the best team for this Season of Rising Heroes event, here are a few recommendations. Keep in mind there’s really no such thing as a “best team,” as much of this comes down to personal preference, which Pokémon your opponents are using, and which Pokémon you have in your own roster. Instead, consider the following list as a good starting point:

Lucario

Torterra

Abomasnow

Gliscor

Diggersby

Lapras

Quagsire

Ferrothorn

Walrein

Escavalier

Registeel

How to build the best team for 'Pokémon GO' Mountain Cup:

If you don’t have any of the Pokémon listed above, you can still put together a solid team for the Mountain Cup. You’ll first want to take stock of which Pokémon in your roster meet the requirements of the cup and are closest to the 1500 CP limit. You’ll typically want to use Pokémon as close to this limit as possible, as larger numbers indicate more powerful Pokémon.

However, you also want to balance the type of Pokémon on your team. For example, a team filled with all Rock-type Pokémon probably isn’t a great idea, as it doesn’t give you the versatility to swap out monsters to attack your enemy's weakness. Instead, try to mix and match different types of Pokémon and ensure you have a variety of attack types. In other words, a combination of Rock, Steel, and Ice will probably net you positive results.

When does the 'Pokémon GO' Mountain Cup end?