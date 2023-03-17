Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic These are the 5 Best Locations to Play 'Pokémon GO' By Jon Bitner Mar. 17 2023, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

One of the best things about Pokémon GO is that you can play it anywhere in the world. From rural farms and National Parks to bustling city centers, Pokémon can be found just about everywhere. However, some places simply offer more content to explore than others. And if you’re trying to make the most out of your time, it pays to play in areas with lots of PokéStops, raids, and other Trainers.

Here are the best Pokémon GO locations from around the world – so if you’re planning a vacation this year, consider putting one of these on your list.

The best locations to play 'Pokémon GO.'

It should come as no surprise, but the best Pokémon GO locations are densely populated and brimming with unique locations to explore. Many of these give you something new to see every few blocks, and they often offer regional Pokémon or a chance to try your hand at high-level raids. In no particular order, here are the best locations to play Pokémon GO.

Chicago

Chicago is a great place to play Pokémon GO for a variety of reasons. Not only is it densely populated with Raids and PokéStops around every corner, but there’s a surprising amount of space to spread out and get away from the hustle and bustle. Museum Campus is a particularly popular spot for Pokémon GO players, as it offers a wealth of content along with wide walkways, tons of greenery, and a chance to spot Squirtle, Staryu, Tangela, Onix, and other iconic monsters.

Disneyland

With millions of visitors every year, Disneyland is a great place to plop down next to a PokéStop with a Lure Module and start swimming in rare Pokémon sightings. It’s a great spot to find Ground Pokémon, in particular, and with several dozen PokéStops, you can spend a full day here simply playing the mobile game.

Times Square

No trip to New York City is complete without a stop at Times Square – and that’s doubly true if you’re a Pokémon GO player. Gyms, raids, and rare Pokémon are almost always available here, so brave the crowds and head to the tourist spot before leaving town.

Hawaii

Do I have any hawaii friends who play Pokémon go?🥺

I need two more gifts from ocean region only!!!!! 😭😭♥️ Let me know your friend code!! pic.twitter.com/XvkXv64xQM — sarah-rose🌸🐧 pingki.co.uk (@pingkipenguin) March 11, 2023

No matter which island you visit, Hawaii is a mecca for Water-type Pokémon. Magikarp can be found around every corner – and you’ll want to catch every single one you encounter, as it’ll help you unlock and level up the powerful Gyarados. If you visit Honolulu, you’ll benefit from the increased density offered by the city that makes it easy to find PokéStops and Gyms.

Best of all, there are always other Trainers looking for rare Pokémon from the region, so you might be able to barter for other Pokémon with extra monsters you return home with.

San Francisco

I was in San Fransisco for the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day. Someone dropped a Glacial Lure Module on Pier 39 and it spawned a Snover with #1 GL Abomasnow IVs😩my girlfriend and a few buddies of mine were able to catch it too🔥#GreatLeague #PokemonGo #Pokemon #GBL pic.twitter.com/wzM2WkKBrv — ogBlairstoise (Lvl. 44) (@ogBlairstoise) September 5, 2022