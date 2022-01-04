Logo
Home > Gaming > Pokémon
Pokémon Go New Year's Banner
Source: Niantic

Trying to Catch up on New Year's Research in 'Pokémon Go'? Here Are the Tasks to Complete

By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga

Jan. 4 2022, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

The new year is always a fun occasion for games like Pokémon Go. The live-services augmented reality Pokémon game loves to ring in different holidays with specially-themed events, and New Year is no different. There are plenty of event-exclusive Pokémon to catch, costumes to buy, and Research Tasks to complete. But you might want to act fast if you want to obtain everything you want before the event ends. Here's a handy guide to that end.

Article continues below advertisement

The New Year's 2022 event in Pokémon Go began on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021. The event features several new events and goodies. All players could obtain double rewards in Hatch Stardust and Hatch Candy. Incubators also operated at double efficiency, allowing you to hatch eggs even faster. There are also several themed Pokémon in eggs and out in the field, not to mention themed Raid Battles. As for the Research tasks, there are several to complete. Here's what you'll need to do.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to complete the New Year's 2022 Research tasks.

There are several categories of Research tasks to complete for the event. Namely, there are Themed Field Research and Timed Research tasks. Field Research requires players to go out and accomplish certain feats that can only be done in the field. Timed Research tasks are separated into different parts and are more skill-based in their completion requirements. Here is a quick breakdown of what you'll need to accomplish.

Field Research Tasks

  • Catch 5 Pokémon
  • Catch 10 Pokémon
  • Catch 15 Pokémon
  • Earn two candies with your Pokémon buddy
  • Walk 3 kilometers

Completing these rewards earns you Gen 1 starter Pokémon, Hoothoots and Slowpokes, each wearing celebratory gear for the new year. Walking three kilometers earns you a King's Rock which you can use to evolve your new Slowpoke into a Slowking.

Article continues below advertisement

Here are the Time Research series requirements.

Part 1

  • Catch 10 Pokémon
  • Walk 1 km
  • Make 5 Curveball throws

Part 2

  • Catch 7 different Pokémon species
  • Hatch an Egg
  • Evolve 3 Pokémon

Part 3

  • Power up Pokémon 5 times
  • Use 5 berries to catch Pokémon
  • Earn 5 hearts with your buddy

Part 4

  • Make 5 Great throws
  • Earn a candy from your buddy
  • Send 5 gifts to friends

Accomplishing these tasks earns you various rewards like PokéBalls, themed Pokémon, XP, and Stardust.

The New Year's event is live until Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. local time. Hopefully, this guide will help you wrap up any outstanding tasks before the event ends.

Article continues below advertisement
pokemon go new years avatar items
Source: Pokémon Go Fandom

There are plenty of new items and cosmetics.

Themed fieldwork isn't the only thing going on for the new year in Pokémon Go. The event features new avatar items like 2022-themed outfits for your avatars, including a 2022 Pikachu headband. Raid Bosses include themed Slowkings, Gengars, and Wobbuffets among several other decorative Pokémon. During this event, Eggs can also hatch Bulbasaurs, Charmanders, Squirtles, and other fan-favorite Pokémon with special 2022 hats and gear.

Happy New Year to all of the Pokémon Go players out there! Have you accomplished all of the Pokémon Go New Year's research tasks yet?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

When Will Pokémon Home Be Compatible With 'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl'?

"Ke Ke Ke" Is an Important Tell for Team GO Rocket Grunts in 'Pokémon Go'

Getting a Dragonair in ‘Pokémon GO’ Isn’t as Hard as You May Think

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.