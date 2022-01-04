Trying to Catch up on New Year's Research in 'Pokémon Go'? Here Are the Tasks to Complete

The new year is always a fun occasion for games like Pokémon Go. The live-services augmented reality Pokémon game loves to ring in different holidays with specially-themed events, and New Year is no different. There are plenty of event-exclusive Pokémon to catch, costumes to buy, and Research Tasks to complete. But you might want to act fast if you want to obtain everything you want before the event ends. Here's a handy guide to that end.