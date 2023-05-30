'Pokémon Home' Now Supports 'Scarlet and Violet' — Here’s the Full List of Transferable Pokémon
With newfound support for 'Pokémon Home,' here’s a look at the list of all of the transferable Pokémon in 'Scarlet and Violet.'
It took more than half a year (and a bit of a delay), but Pokémon HOME now supports Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This allows players to transfer their Pokémon to and from the game, granting access to a whole new roster of monsters.
However, not every Pokémon in the catalog of over 1,000 are supported by Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon HOME. Here’s a look at all transferable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet to prevent you from running into any roadblocks.
All transferrable Pokémon in 'Scarlet and Violet'.
Before taking a look at all the transferrable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, it’s worth noting that you’ll get a few bonuses when using Pokémon HOME with the two games. For one, your first transfer will get you a Mystery Gift (which contains a few popular Pokémon). You can also transfer Roaming Form Gimmighoul into Scarlet and Violet from Pokémon GO — a creature that was heavily featured in the game earlier this year.
With that out of the way, here’s a look at the list of transferrable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet when using Pokémon Home version 3.0.0.
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Cyndaquil (Plus evolutions)
- Charmander (Plus evolutions)
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Meloetta
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Arceus
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Carbink
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Magearna
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Hisuian Basculin
- Basculegion
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Sneasler
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Alolan Meowth
- Persian
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Alolan Grimer
- Muk
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Electrode
- Kantonian Tauros
- Galarian Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Hisuian Liligant
- Hisuian Zorua
- Zoroark
- Hisuian Braviary
- Hisuian Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Roaming Gimmighoul
- Vivillon
How to transfer Pokémon between HOME and 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
Before you can start transferring any of the above Pokémon, you’ll need to connect your copy of Scarlet and Violet to Pokémon HOME. Once you’ve ensured both your game and HOME are updated to the latest version, here’s what you need to do:
- Load Pokémon HOME.
- Select the "Pokémon" menu.
- Find the save file you wish to access.
- Select the Pokémon you’d like to transfer.
And that’s it! Keep in mind that not all games support all Pokémon, and you won’t be able to transfer newer Pokémon back to older-gen titles. For example, you won’t be able to bring any Pokémon first introduced in Paldea to Sword and Shield. That’s a minor caveat, and HOME support for Scarlet and Violet is a big win for the games.