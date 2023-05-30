Home > Gaming > Pokémon 'Pokémon Home' Now Supports 'Scarlet and Violet' — Here’s the Full List of Transferable Pokémon With newfound support for 'Pokémon Home,' here’s a look at the list of all of the transferable Pokémon in 'Scarlet and Violet.' By Jon Bitner May 30 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

It took more than half a year (and a bit of a delay), but Pokémon HOME now supports Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This allows players to transfer their Pokémon to and from the game, granting access to a whole new roster of monsters. However, not every Pokémon in the catalog of over 1,000 are supported by Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon HOME. Here’s a look at all transferable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet to prevent you from running into any roadblocks.

All transferrable Pokémon in 'Scarlet and Violet'.

Before taking a look at all the transferrable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, it’s worth noting that you’ll get a few bonuses when using Pokémon HOME with the two games. For one, your first transfer will get you a Mystery Gift (which contains a few popular Pokémon). You can also transfer Roaming Form Gimmighoul into Scarlet and Violet from Pokémon GO — a creature that was heavily featured in the game earlier this year.

With that out of the way, here’s a look at the list of transferrable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet when using Pokémon Home version 3.0.0.

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mewtwo

Mew

Cyndaquil (Plus evolutions)

Charmander (Plus evolutions)

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Meloetta

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Giratina

Cresselia

Arceus

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Carbink

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Magearna

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Hisuian Basculin

Basculegion

Hisuian Sneasel

Sneasler

Hisuian Qwilfish

Overqwil

Enamorus

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Diglett

Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Persian

Hisuian Growlithe

Arcanine

Galarian Slowpoke

Slowbro

Slowking

Alolan Grimer

Muk

Hisuian Voltorb

Electrode

Kantonian Tauros

Galarian Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Hisuian Liligant

Hisuian Zorua

Zoroark

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Sliggoo

Goodra

Hisuian Avalugg

Roaming Gimmighoul

Vivillon

How to transfer Pokémon between HOME and 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'

Before you can start transferring any of the above Pokémon, you’ll need to connect your copy of Scarlet and Violet to Pokémon HOME. Once you’ve ensured both your game and HOME are updated to the latest version, here’s what you need to do: Load Pokémon HOME.

Select the "Pokémon" menu.

Find the save file you wish to access.

Select the Pokémon you’d like to transfer.