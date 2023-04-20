Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic What to Know to Find Shiny Bounsweet in 'Pokémon GO' Trying to figure out if Bounsweet can be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO' before heading out on a hunt during the Sustainability Week event? Here’s what you need to know. By Jon Bitner Apr. 20 2023, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

The Pokémon GO Sustainability Week event is in full swing, giving you a chance to catch the adorable Bounsweet. This is the first time the Pokémon has ever made an appearance in the mobile game, but can Bounsweet be Shiny in Pokémon GO? Here’s a closer look at everything you need to know about the cute new Pokémon.

Article continues below advertisement

Can Bounsweet be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

Bounsweet cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO. This is the first time the monster is appearing in the mobile game, and Niantic might want to save its Shiny form for another update. Typically, Shiny variants arrive around a year after the standard form makes its debut – so pencil in Shiny Bounsweet for an April 2024 launch. In other Pokémon games, Bounsweet’s Shiny form appears with purple petals instead of green.

Source: Niantic

Article continues below advertisement

But no matter how much you search for a Shiny Bounsweet during Pokémon GO’s Sustainability Week event, you’ll never manage to find one. The same goes for Steenee and Tsareena, which are the evolved forms of Bounsweet.

How to evolve Bounsweet in 'Pokémon GO'?

Bounsweet can easily be evolved into Steenee with 25 Bounsweet Candy. Then, you can use 100 Bounsweet Candy to evolve Steenee into Tsareena. That’s a lot of Candy – so be sure to catch all the Bounsweets you encounter to earn as much of the resource as possible.

Article continues below advertisement

We’re putting the spotlight on sustainability during a week-long event!



See everything you need to know about #PokemonGO’s upcoming Sustainability Week! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GMYomZVXwc — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 14, 2023

Tsareena is a powerful Grass-type Pokémon that makes a solid addition to any party, making it worth the hassle to collect 125 Candy. Its Magical Leaf and Grass Knot attacks can deal impressive damage to most enemies, although you’ll need to watch out for Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug, and Ice-type attacks, as they’ll deal serious damage to your HP.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Sustainability Week event in 'Pokémon GO'?

The Sustainability Week event in Pokémon GO runs until April 26 at 8 p.m. local time. Beyond the introduction of Bounsweet, you’ll also be able to hatch Cherubi, Drilbur, and the aforementioned Bounsweet from 7km eggs, and benefit from a Buddy that will accompany you on the map longer than usual after being fed.

Source: Niantic

Article continues below advertisement

Better yet, you’ll only need to walk half the distance than usual to earn Candy and Hearts with your Buddy. That makes Sustainability Week a great time to get outside and get moving, as Candy can be hard to come by in Pokémon GO. The event is also bringing Wild Encounters for the following Pokémon:

Squirtle (Shiny)

Shelder (Shiny)

Larvitar (Shiny)

Wailmer (Shiny)

Drilbur (Shiny)

Cottonee (Shiny)

Petilil

Dwebble (Shiny)

Foongus (Shiny)

Froakie

Binacle (Shiny)

Bounsweet