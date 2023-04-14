Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Yes, Tapu Bulu Can Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO' – Here’s How to Find Them Tapu Bulu can be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO', but finding them won’t be easy. Here’s a few tips on how to catch a shiny Tapu Bulu. By Jon Bitner Apr. 14 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

There are plenty of awesome Pokémon to catch in Pokémon GO, and if you’re looking to catch ‘em all, you’ll want to check out a big event taking place later this month that gives you a chance to catch Tapu Bulu. But can Tapu Bulu be Shiny in Pokémon GO? And if so, how can you catch them? Here’s a closer look at this quirky Pokémon along with everything you need to know to find it.

Article continues below advertisement

Can Tapu Bulu be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

Yes, Tapu Bulu can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, although your chances of encountering one are slim. Like most Pokémon, Shiny Tapu Bulu appearances are incredibly rare, and it’s not uncommon to stumble upon dozens of standard Tapu Bulus before seeing a Shiny. To make matters worse, Tapu Bulu can’t be found in the wild. Thankfully, an upcoming event is giving you a chance to find it in five-star raids.

Article continues below advertisement

From April 17 to May 2, you’ll be able to encounter Tapu Bulu in five-star raids. Of course, there’s no guarantee that the Tapu Bulu you stumble upon will be Shiny, so you’ll need to be prepared to face off against the fearsome beast multiple times if you want to snag a Shiny Tapu Bulu.

If you want to make the most of your efforts, be sure to jump into Pokémon GO between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on April 19 and April 26 for the Tapu Bulu Raid Hour. During this timeframe, all raids will be converted to five-star Tapu Bulu raids – making your task of finding a Shiny a bit easier. Defeat the boss, and you’ll have a chance to catch it and add it to your roster. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find a Shiny Tapu Bulu waiting for you when you enter the encounter.

Article continues below advertisement

Tapu Bulu weaknesses include Poison and Fire.

Catching a Shiny Tapu Bulu is just like catching a regular Tapu Bulu – simply throw a Poké Ball at it and cross your fingers. Before you can do that, however, you’ll need to defeat the monster in a five-star raid.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO events for April have been released, including the addition of Shiny Tapu Bulu into the game https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/8ge1jvSiH3 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) March 28, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The easiest way to beat Tapu Bulu is to use Pokémon that have Poison-type attacks. It’s also weak against Fire, Ice, Flying, and Steel-type moves, so you have plenty of options to choose from before diving into battle. Pokémon such as Beedrill, Gengar, and Charizard are all solid picks to bring into battle.

Be sure to get a small group of friends together to help improve your odds against Tapu Bulu. You can also try using the new Campfire feature if your friends are busy and can’t head out on a Shiny hunt.

What is the best Tapu Bulu moveset?