The Full Moon Is an Important Event in 'Pokémon GO' – Here’s When the Next One Takes Place

Evolving Pokémon in Pokémon GO is always time-consuming. But some Pokémon are a bit more frustrating to evolve than others, and that’s especially true for Pokémon GO full moon evolutions. These require you to pay close attention to real-life lunar cycles, as your Pokémon will only be able to fully evolve during certain times of the year. But what exactly are Pokémon GO full moon evolutions, and when is the next full moon occurring? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are 'Pokémon GO' full moon evolutions?

Pokémon GO full moon evolutions allow specific Pokémon to evolve during a full moon. And since a full moon typically only occurs once a month, you’ll need to be paying close attention to the night sky if you want to perform a full moon evolution.

Niantic says that full moons in Pokémon GO line up with full moons in real life, but many players have found this to be slightly inaccurate. Because of this discrepancy, it might be best to log in a few days before and after a full moon. This way you can account for any bugs or hiccups with the finicky system. The next full moon in Pokémon GO is scheduled for April 6 — so be sure to make use of the event while you can.

How to evolve Ursaring to Ursaluna in 'Pokémon GO'.

Ursaring is the main Pokémon that relies on the full moon to evolve. You’ll also need 100 Teddiursa Candy, meaning you’ll need to plan well in advance if you want to go through with this evolution. Gathering that much Candy will take a long time -- so do your best to catch every Teddiursa you stumble upon and assign Ursaring as your Buddy. As long as it’s a full moon and you have the correct amount of Candy, you can evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna.

A full moon is on the horizon this #PokemonGOCommunityDay!



From 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, you’ll be able to evolve your Ursaring into Ursaluna. pic.twitter.com/NgtMqzMS7b — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 8, 2022

When is the next full moon in 'Pokémon GO'?

The next full moon in Pokémon GO is scheduled for April 6. Unfortunately, if you miss this full moon, you’ll need to wait a month before seeing another. To help you plan ahead, here’s a look at every expected full moon in Pokémon GO for the rest of the year.

Keep in mind that many players have run into issues with full moon evolutions, and it might be worth the trouble to log in a few days before and after a full moon is scheduled to take place.