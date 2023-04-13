Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic This Dragonite Moveset Makes It Easy to Dominate the Competition in 'Pokémon GO' Dragonite is a powerful beast on its own, but when using these moves in 'Pokémon GO,' it’s nearly unstoppable and a great asset to your team. By Jon Bitner Apr. 13 2023, Updated 3:20 p.m. ET

As far as Dragon-types are concerned, few are as beloved as Dragonite in Pokémon GO. Part of the original class of 150 Pokémon, this flying behemoth has been around for years – and it only seems to grow more popular with age. Dragonite is almost always a powerful Pokémon regardless of which game you’re playing, and that holds true in Pokémon GO. But if you’re looking to make it even stronger, you’ll want to make sure you’re using the right moves.

Here's a comprehensive look at the best moveset for Dragonite in Pokémon GO, along with details about its weaknesses and evolution requirements.

Best moveset for Dragonite in 'Pokémon GO'.

You have a few different options when it comes to selecting Dragonite’s moveset in Pokémon GO. This includes Dragon Tail, Steel Wing, and Dragon Breath for Fast Moves, along with Draco Meteor, Hurricane, Outrage, Superpower, and a few others for its Charged Moves.

If you’re looking for the best moveset for Dragonite in Pokémon GO, you’ll want to stick with Dragon Tail for your Fast Move and Dragon Claw and Superpower as your Charged Moves.

Dragon Tail deals a surprising amount of damage for a fast attack and is typically seen as a stronger alternative to your other options. Dragon Claw, meanwhile, can quickly be charged to deal significant Dragon-type damage, while Superpower gives you the ability to dish out Fighting-type damage when needed.

In case you want to play around with your Dragonite build, here’s a look at all available moves. Quick Moves Dragon Tail

Dragon Breath

Steel Wing Charged Moves Return

Frustration

Superpower

Draco Meteor

Hyper Beam

Hurricane

Outrage

Dragon Pulse

Dragon Claw

What are Dragonite’s weaknesses?

Dragonite is vulnerable to Dragon, Rock, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks. So while Dragonite can face off against most opponents, you might want to swap them out if your enemy uses a Pokémon in one of the above categories.

Conversely, Dragonite is resistant to Bug, Water, Ground, Grass, Fire, and Fighting-type attacks. This makes them a great option when fighting against some of the deadliest (and most popular) Pokémon in Pokémon GO, such as Charizard and Machamp.

How do you evolve Dragonite?

Dragonite has a long evolution process. The monster is the third step in the chain, which starts with Dratini and Dragonair. After catching a Dratini, you can evolve it into Dragonair using 25 Dratini Candy – which can be acquired by walking with Dratini as your Buddy and by catching other Dratini in the wild.

Next, you’ll need to evolve Dragonair into Dragonite using 100 Dratini Candy. There are no other special requirements for this evolution process, although collecting 100 Dratini Candy is no small feat. All told, you’ll be spending several hours collecting all the resources need to evolve Dratini all the way to Dragonite.