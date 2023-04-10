Distractify
'Pokémon GO' How to Find and Catch Cutiefly
Cutiefly Is a New Bug and Fairy-Type in 'Pokémon GO' — How to Find It

Debuting alongside its evolution form Ribombee, Cutiefly is now available 'Pokémon GO.' Here's how to find and evolve it in the mobile game.

Anthony Jones - Author
By

Apr. 10 2023, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

As part of the Spring into Spring event that debuted on April 4, developer Niantic introduced Cutiefly and its evolved form Ribombee to Pokémon GO.

These Bug and Fairy-type Pokémon premiered in Gen. VII for Pokémon Moon and Sun have arrived during the ongoing Season of Rising Heroes. For those hoping to get their own Cutiefly in Pokémon GO, here's how to find and evolve the bee-inspired Pokémon in the mobile AR game.

How to find Cutiefly in 'Pokémon GO' explained:

Until 8 p.m. local time today, Cutiefly should frequently appear amid the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO. Aside from the wilds, trainers can find Cutiefly in one-star raids and in the egg pool for 2 km eggs collected during Spring into Spring.

The best method to find Cutiefly would be to stroll around the wilds while watching the Poké Radar and spot it at PokéStops. Players could also use Incense to spawn the flying creature.

'Pokémon GO'
Source: Niantic
Going through one-star raids will be just as doable and could save time from hunting Cutiefly out in the open. Cutiefly won't be too challenging, but trainers can bring Pokémon with Steel, Fire, Flying, Poison, and Rock-type movesets to exploit its weaknesses.

We recommend capturing Cutiefly during Spring into Spring because we don't know how its encounter rate will be after the event ends. Cutiefly may become hard to find, so don't miss your chance to fill out your Pokédex.

How to evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee.

In order to evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee in Pokémon GO, players must collect 50 Cutiefly Candy. Once gathered, there are no other requirements.

Trainers should make it a habit to use Pinap Berries when attempting to catch Cutiefly and hatching any 2km eggs collected during Spring into Spring to increase their Candy gain. Moreover, making Cutiefly a buddy Pokémon also helps earn Candy faster.

And thankfully, players won't have to catch specifically a female Cutiefly to evolve it like in previous mainline games.

'Pokémon GO'
Source: Niantic

The best moveset for Cutiefly and Ribombee in 'Pokémon GO' explained:

Ribombee is more-or-less a stronger Cutiefly with identical quirks. For example, both have their moves boosted during rain and cloudy weather and will use the Struggle Bug move for damage.

Aside from that, a combination of Bug Buzz, Fairy Wind, and Dazzling Gleam will be the best moves for Cutiefly and Ribombee that trainers can mix and match depending on their opponent.

