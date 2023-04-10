Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Can You Find a Shiny Shellder in 'Pokémon GO'? Here's What to Know By Anthony Jones Apr. 10 2023, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Kicking off on April 11, Pokémon GO will have its latest Spotlight Hour starring Shellder. The Water-type Pokémon debuted in Gen. I and has appeared several times across the franchise. In Pokémon GO, Shellder's moveset gets boosted during rainy weather, but it's vulnerable to Grass and Electric-type Pokémon.

Trainers can encounter its base form at a higher rate and gain bonus resources for catching Shellder throughout the upcoming Spotlight Hour. But can Shellder be Shiny in Pokémon GO? Here's everything you need to know.

Can Shellder be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

Yes, you can encounter a Shiny Shellder in Pokémon GO, but it is rare to find one. The Shiny variant has a bright orange shell, unlike its standard blue. Moreover, both versions have the same stats. Spotlight Hours don't boost the Shiny rates for Pokémon, so it will take some trial and error before you come across one. Even then, you may not encounter a Shiny Shellder tomorrow.

JUST FOUND A SHINY SHELLDER IN POKEMON GO WHILE SITTING ON MY COUCH BEFORE WORK!!! 😂 Happy Ianaged to get at least one shiny during this water festival event. :3 pic.twitter.com/ZVybrx7BIq — TiamatRuler (Ibb) (@TiamatRuler) June 18, 2018 Source: Niantic via Twitter

How to catch Shellder in 'Pokémon GO.'

Usually, you could find Shellder near bodies of water. Depending on its level, it could be tricky to catch. You'll have about a 50% chance of catching Shellder in Pokémon GO. However, using Razz, Silver Pinap, and Golden Razz Berries to keep it from breaking out of a PokéBall will increase your chances. Higher-leveled Shellders may require berries to catch them, but you can try your luck with a few PokéBalls first.

How to evolve Shellder into Cloyster in 'Pokémon GO.'

Feeding the shelled Pokémon 50 Shellder Candy will let it evolve into Cloyster, a Water and Ice-type in Pokémon GO. Cloyster is vulnerable to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves, but its attacks get boosted during rain and snowy weather. Its best moveset will be Frost Breath and Avalanche.

Additionally, you can encounter a Shiny Cloyster in Pokémon GO through raids or out in the wild, but similar to Shellder, your chances of finding one are slim.

All of the April 11 Spotlight Hour details you need.

The Spotlight Hour on April 11 will run between 6 - 7 p.m. local time. Trainers will receive 2x Candy for transferring Pokémon during this period.

