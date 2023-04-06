Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: YouTube/Bodil40 Trying to Work With Your Hired Characters in 'Fornite'? Here's How to Use Them By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 6 2023, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Even if you're not a huge gamer, chances are you've at least heard of Fortnite somehow. The popular battle royale game pits over 100 players together on one map to see who can come out on top in an online battle of gunplay, wacky dances, and Kamehameha Waves. There are all sorts of things you can do in the game when you're trying to be the last one standing. One of them is hiring characters that can aid you in the middle of a match.

Article continues below advertisement

In traditional Fortnite gameplay, you can either go for a match all by yourself or team up with a full squad comprised of your online buddies. But those aren't your only options. Whether you're flying solo or in a squad, you can hire additional NPCs who will follow and help you in a match. If you can locate one on your map, you can enlist them as part of your squad. But what do you do with them once they're on your team? Well, you'll have to issue commands. Here's how to give a hired character a command in Fortnite.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a quick guide on how to give a hired character a command in 'Fortnite'?

On most of the maps in Fortnite, you can locate various NPCs who you can hire and add to your squad, so long as you have the Gold Bars to spare. Hired characters will follow you on the map and attack any player that you're attacking at the time. If you're not careful, though, then a hired character may disrupt your team's strategies by acting on their own. While you can't fully control their actions in the match, there are ways for you to issue commands to them.

Once you've hired a character, you can then give them commands. By holding down the middle mouse button or Left on your controller's D-Pad, you can pull up a quick character wheel for your hired characters and select one of four commands. These consist of "Follow," "Move," "Wait," and "Revive." You can use these to incorporate hired characters into your squad more easily. Otherwise, you can also Dismiss a character if you don't need their help anymore.