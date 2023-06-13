Distractify
These Are the Pokémon You Can Currently Hatch From Eggs in 'Pokémon GO'

The Pokémon available in eggs in 'Pokémon GO' changes from time to time, but here's the most recent chart of Pokémon available in eggs.

Jun. 13 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Eggs of various colors in different incubators in 'Pokémon GO"
Source: Niantic

Hatching eggs in Pokémon GO is one of the only ways to get Shiny Pokémon in the popular mobile AR app. It's also a great way to bolster your PokéDex, if you don't already have some of the Pokémon available to hatch.

Unfortunately, there is no way to control what Pokémon hatches from an egg, though you can hatch many of the same type of egg to increase your chances of hatching a higher rarity Pokémon.

There are different tiers of rarity for the eggs in Pokémon GO — hatching a higher tier Pokémon means it's more rare to find it in eggs. That doesn't necessarily mean you won't find it in the wild, but if you're looking to find specific Pokémon to add to your PokéDex, hatching some of the eggs you've collected in your travels may help immensely.

Eggs in incubators in 'Pokémon GO'
Source: Niantic
The only way to hatch eggs is to put them in incubators and walk the required distance. You're gifted one incubator when you start playing Pokémon GO, but for better efficiency, you can buy more incubators from the shop for PokéCoins so you can hatch more than one at a time.

The Pokémon found in eggs change from time to time, but as of June 2023, here's an egg chart breaking down the different Pokémon you can currently find in eggs.

'Pokémon GO' 2km egg chart

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 2km eggs in Pokémon GO.

PokémonTier RarityCan it be Shiny?
StaryuTier 1Yes
MagikarpTier 1Yes
IgglybuffTier 1Yes
MagbyTier 1Yes
FomantisTier 1No
WimpodTier 1No
CleffaTier 3Yes
AzurillTier 3Yes
LarvestaTier 5No
Seven eggs ready to hatch in 'Pokémon GO'
Source: Niantic
'Pokémon GO' 5km egg chart.

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 5km eggs in Pokémon GO.

PokémonTier RarityCan it be Shiny?
Omanyte Tier 1Yes
KabutoTier 1Yes
ShuckleTier 1Yes
RoggenrolaTier 1Yes
MareanieTier 1No
Machop Tier 2Yes
TyrogueTier 2Yes
SableyeTier 3Yes
ChinglingTier 3No
BonslyTier 3Yes
LarvestaTier 5No
Mime Jr (Europe Only)Tier 5Yes
A Pokémon leader standing with a 7km egg in an incubator, surrounded by Galarian Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO"
Source: Niantic

'Pokémon GO' 7km egg chart.

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 7km eggs in Pokémon GO.

PokémonTier RarityCan it be Shiny?
Galarian MeowthTier 1Yes
Galarian StunfiskTier 1Yes
Hisuian VoltorbTier 1No
Alolan MeowthTier 2Yes
Galarian Farfetch'dTier 2Yes
Galarian PonytaTier 2Yes
Hisuian QwilfishTier 2No
Alolan VulpixTier 3Yes
Galarian SlowpokeTier 3Yes
Hisuian SneaselTier 3No
Galarian ZigzagoonTier 4Yes
Hisuian GrowlitheTier 4No
Galarian DarumakaTier 5Yes
An egg hatching in 'Pokémon GO'
Source: Niantic
'Pokémon GO' 10km egg chart.

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 10km eggs in Pokémon GO.

PokémonTier RarityCan it be Shiny?
MawileTier 1Yes
EmolgaTier 1No
BagonTier 2Yes
TirtougaTier 2Yes
ArchenTier 2Yes
TyruntTier 2No
AmauraTier 2No
DeinoTier 3Yes
RockruffTier 3Yes
GoomyTier 4No
Jangmo-oTier 4No
LarvestaTier 5No
'Pokémon GO' 12km egg chart.

12km eggs, or "Strange Eggs," are only obtained when you defeat a Team GO Rocket leader. These are special eggs that are a bit different than most — hence why you'll need to walk further to hatch them.

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 12km eggs in Pokémon GO.

PokémonTier RarityCan it be Shiny?
PawniardTier 1Yes
LarvitarTier 1Yes
Scraggy Tier 1No
VullabyTier 1Yes
SandileTier 2No
PanchamTier 2No
AbsolTier 3Yes
DeinoTier 3Yes
SkorupiTier 3Yes
SkrelpTier 3No
SalanditTier 3No
