These Are the Pokémon You Can Currently Hatch From Eggs in 'Pokémon GO' The Pokémon available in eggs in 'Pokémon GO' changes from time to time, but here's the most recent chart of Pokémon available in eggs. By Sara Belcher Jun. 13 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Hatching eggs in Pokémon GO is one of the only ways to get Shiny Pokémon in the popular mobile AR app. It's also a great way to bolster your PokéDex, if you don't already have some of the Pokémon available to hatch. Unfortunately, there is no way to control what Pokémon hatches from an egg, though you can hatch many of the same type of egg to increase your chances of hatching a higher rarity Pokémon.

There are different tiers of rarity for the eggs in Pokémon GO — hatching a higher tier Pokémon means it's more rare to find it in eggs. That doesn't necessarily mean you won't find it in the wild, but if you're looking to find specific Pokémon to add to your PokéDex, hatching some of the eggs you've collected in your travels may help immensely.

The only way to hatch eggs is to put them in incubators and walk the required distance. You're gifted one incubator when you start playing Pokémon GO, but for better efficiency, you can buy more incubators from the shop for PokéCoins so you can hatch more than one at a time. The Pokémon found in eggs change from time to time, but as of June 2023, here's an egg chart breaking down the different Pokémon you can currently find in eggs.

'Pokémon GO' 2km egg chart

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 2km eggs in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Tier Rarity Can it be Shiny? Staryu Tier 1 Yes Magikarp Tier 1 Yes Igglybuff Tier 1 Yes Magby Tier 1 Yes Fomantis Tier 1 No Wimpod Tier 1 No Cleffa Tier 3 Yes Azurill Tier 3 Yes Larvesta Tier 5 No

'Pokémon GO' 5km egg chart.

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 5km eggs in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Tier Rarity Can it be Shiny? Omanyte Tier 1 Yes Kabuto Tier 1 Yes Shuckle Tier 1 Yes Roggenrola Tier 1 Yes Mareanie Tier 1 No Machop Tier 2 Yes Tyrogue Tier 2 Yes Sableye Tier 3 Yes Chingling Tier 3 No Bonsly Tier 3 Yes Larvesta Tier 5 No Mime Jr (Europe Only) Tier 5 Yes

'Pokémon GO' 7km egg chart.

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 7km eggs in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Tier Rarity Can it be Shiny? Galarian Meowth Tier 1 Yes Galarian Stunfisk Tier 1 Yes Hisuian Voltorb Tier 1 No Alolan Meowth Tier 2 Yes Galarian Farfetch'd Tier 2 Yes Galarian Ponyta Tier 2 Yes Hisuian Qwilfish Tier 2 No Alolan Vulpix Tier 3 Yes Galarian Slowpoke Tier 3 Yes Hisuian Sneasel Tier 3 No Galarian Zigzagoon Tier 4 Yes Hisuian Growlithe Tier 4 No Galarian Darumaka Tier 5 Yes

'Pokémon GO' 10km egg chart.

These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 10km eggs in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Tier Rarity Can it be Shiny? Mawile Tier 1 Yes Emolga Tier 1 No Bagon Tier 2 Yes Tirtouga Tier 2 Yes Archen Tier 2 Yes Tyrunt Tier 2 No Amaura Tier 2 No Deino Tier 3 Yes Rockruff Tier 3 Yes Goomy Tier 4 No Jangmo-o Tier 4 No Larvesta Tier 5 No

'Pokémon GO' 12km egg chart.

12km eggs, or "Strange Eggs," are only obtained when you defeat a Team GO Rocket leader. These are special eggs that are a bit different than most — hence why you'll need to walk further to hatch them. These are all of the Pokémon currently available to hatch in 12km eggs in Pokémon GO.