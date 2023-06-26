Completing This 'Pokémon GO' Quest Is One of the Only Ways to Get Celebi

Distractify
The mobile AR game Pokémon GO is one of the only Pokémon games in which you can catch just about every Pokémon in the National PokéDex. That said, getting a lot of these Pokémon, especially some of the Mythical and Legendary ones, requires quite a bit of grinding.

Though it was originally released for the game in 2018, those who are new to Pokémon GO may have not completed the "A Ripple in Time" Special Research questline, which is one of the only ways to get Celebi in the game. Despite some player concerns, yes, you can still get this quest, so long as you follow the appropriate steps. Here's a breakdown of the questline and its various rewards, including how to access the quest years after it was introduced.

Celebi in the wild
Source: Niantic via @jakeblack2003 on Twitter
How to complete A Ripple in Time quests (plus all rewards).

Before you can even begin the Ripple in Time questline, you'll first have to complete the seventh part of the Mythical Discovery Special Research task. In total, there are eight parts to the early Special Research questline, but this is the only way to unlock the Ripple in Time Special Research, and also one of the only ways to catch Celebi in the game.

Before diving in, it's important to note that completing this Special Research questline will likely take months of grinding, so do not expect to blow through it quickly.

Here's a breakdown of all eight steps in the questline, as well as the various rewards for completing these tasks:

Step 1

By completing all of the tasks required in Step 1, you'll receive 10 PokéBalls, one Fast TM, and a Super Incubator.

TaskReward
Power up a Pokémon five times1000 XP
Battle in a gym twice1000 XP
Battle in a raid1000 XP
Step 2

By completing all of the tasks required in Step 2, you'll receive 1500 Stardust, one Sun Stone, and one Premium Raid Pass

TaskReward
Make three new friends1500 XP
Evolve a Grass-type Pokémon twice1500 XP
Catch a Pokémon three days in a row1500 XP

Step 3

By completing all of the tasks required in Step 3, you'll receive one Kings Rock, one Premium Raid Pass, and an Eevee encounter.

TaskReward
Reach Level 252000 XP
Use a Sun Stone to evolve Gloom or Sunkern2000 XP
Hatch nine eggs2000 XP
Celebi being registered to the PokéDex in 'Pokémon GO'
Source: Niantic

Step 4

By completing all of the tasks required in Step 4, you'll receive another Eevee encounter, 2500 Stardust, and one Metal Coat.

TaskReward
Walk 10 km with Eevee as your buddy2500 XP
Evolve Eevee into Espeon2500 XP
Send 20 gifts2500 XP
Step 5

By completing all of the tasks required in Step 5, you'll receive 15 Pinap Berries, one Star Piece, and one Up-Grade.

TaskReward
Walk 10 km with Eevee as your buddy3000 XP
Evolve Eevee into Umbreon3000 XP
Trade a Pokémon3000 XP

Step 6

By completing all of the tasks required in Step 6, you'll receive 3500 Stardust, one Dragon Scale, and five Silver Pinap Berries

TaskReward
Visit PokéStops seven days in a row3500 XP
Use 25 Pinap Berries to catch Pokémon3500 XP
Use items to evolve Pokémon twice3500 XP
Step 7

By completing all of the tasks required in Step 7, you'll receive 10 Silver Pinap Berries, one Charge TM, and a Celebi encounter

TaskReward
Catch 40 Grass-type or Psychic-type Pokémon4000 XP
Make an excellent curveball throw4000 XP
Earn a Gold Johto Medal 4000 XP

Step 8

By completing all of the tasks required in Step 8, you'll receive 20 Celebi Candies, 5500 Stardust, and one Super Incubator.

TaskReward
Catch Celebi4500 XP
