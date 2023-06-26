Home > Gaming > Pokémon Completing This 'Pokémon GO' Quest Is One of the Only Ways to Get Celebi Completing the "A Ripple in Time" Special Research questline in 'Pokémon GO' is still possible. Here's how and a breakdown of the rewards. By Sara Belcher Jun. 26 2023, Published 6:39 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

The mobile AR game Pokémon GO is one of the only Pokémon games in which you can catch just about every Pokémon in the National PokéDex. That said, getting a lot of these Pokémon, especially some of the Mythical and Legendary ones, requires quite a bit of grinding.

Though it was originally released for the game in 2018, those who are new to Pokémon GO may have not completed the "A Ripple in Time" Special Research questline, which is one of the only ways to get Celebi in the game. Despite some player concerns, yes, you can still get this quest, so long as you follow the appropriate steps. Here's a breakdown of the questline and its various rewards, including how to access the quest years after it was introduced.

How to complete A Ripple in Time quests (plus all rewards).

Before you can even begin the Ripple in Time questline, you'll first have to complete the seventh part of the Mythical Discovery Special Research task. In total, there are eight parts to the early Special Research questline, but this is the only way to unlock the Ripple in Time Special Research, and also one of the only ways to catch Celebi in the game.

Before diving in, it's important to note that completing this Special Research questline will likely take months of grinding, so do not expect to blow through it quickly. Here's a breakdown of all eight steps in the questline, as well as the various rewards for completing these tasks:

Step 1 By completing all of the tasks required in Step 1, you'll receive 10 PokéBalls, one Fast TM, and a Super Incubator. Task Reward Power up a Pokémon five times 1000 XP Battle in a gym twice 1000 XP Battle in a raid 1000 XP

Step 2 By completing all of the tasks required in Step 2, you'll receive 1500 Stardust, one Sun Stone, and one Premium Raid Pass Task Reward Make three new friends 1500 XP Evolve a Grass-type Pokémon twice 1500 XP Catch a Pokémon three days in a row 1500 XP

Step 3 By completing all of the tasks required in Step 3, you'll receive one Kings Rock, one Premium Raid Pass, and an Eevee encounter. Task Reward Reach Level 25 2000 XP Use a Sun Stone to evolve Gloom or Sunkern 2000 XP Hatch nine eggs 2000 XP

Step 4 By completing all of the tasks required in Step 4, you'll receive another Eevee encounter, 2500 Stardust, and one Metal Coat. Task Reward Walk 10 km with Eevee as your buddy 2500 XP Evolve Eevee into Espeon 2500 XP Send 20 gifts 2500 XP

Step 5 By completing all of the tasks required in Step 5, you'll receive 15 Pinap Berries, one Star Piece, and one Up-Grade. Task Reward Walk 10 km with Eevee as your buddy 3000 XP Evolve Eevee into Umbreon 3000 XP Trade a Pokémon 3000 XP

Step 6 By completing all of the tasks required in Step 6, you'll receive 3500 Stardust, one Dragon Scale, and five Silver Pinap Berries Task Reward Visit PokéStops seven days in a row 3500 XP Use 25 Pinap Berries to catch Pokémon 3500 XP Use items to evolve Pokémon twice 3500 XP

Step 7 By completing all of the tasks required in Step 7, you'll receive 10 Silver Pinap Berries, one Charge TM, and a Celebi encounter Task Reward Catch 40 Grass-type or Psychic-type Pokémon 4000 XP Make an excellent curveball throw 4000 XP Earn a Gold Johto Medal 4000 XP