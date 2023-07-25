Home > Gaming > Pokémon Shiny Snorlax Exists in 'Pokémon Sleep' — but Finding It Isn’t Easy Getting a Shiny Snorlax in 'Pokémon Sleep' is largely left to chance, although there are a few other ways you can change its color. By Jon Bitner Jul. 25 2023, Published 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

As the latest Pokémon game to hit the market, Pokémon Sleep is garnering a lot of attention. Shiny hunters, in particular, are flocking to the easy-going title, as there’s no shortage of unique monsters to track down and add to your collection. In fact, the game even lets you lay eyes on the elusive Shiny Snorlax. However, getting it to grace your screen is no easy process. Here’s how to get Shiny Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep, along with tips on how to get other Shiny Pokémon.

How to get Shiny Snorlax in 'Pokémon Sleep.'

Unfortunately, getting a Shiny Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep is entirely random. Every week you’ll be tasked with watching over a new Snorlax, and every week there will be a small chance that you’re given a Shiny Snorlax.

That means the only way to get a Shiny Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep is to keep playing the game. The more weeks you go through, the more likely you are to encounter a Shiny Snorlax. Players might discover a better method to unlock Shiny Snorlax in the coming months (after all, Pokémon Sleep did just launch), but for now, you’ll just need to cross your fingers at the start of each week.

Keep in mind that it’s possible — and easy — to encounter a Snorlax with a unique coloration. Depending on the Research Area you choose at the beginning of the week, your Snorlax might have a different color. For example, Cyan Beach will have you watching over a green Snorlax.

WAIT A SHINY SNORLAX?? 😳 The one Pokémon that won't stay... I feel like I got scammed 😂 #PokemonSleep #ShinyPokemon pic.twitter.com/NhNYXMtwC4 — Danielle ♡ 🌿🌈 Working on Comms + Game Projects (@Woodspixl_) July 25, 2023

If you encounter a Shiny Snorlax, you’ll be greeted by a small animation to let you know that you have, in fact, encountered a Shiny. And since the game offers Snorlax in a variety of colors, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for this short animation to know you’ve truly encountered a Shiny. Also, note that there’s currently no way to keep a Shiny Snorlax. Once the week comes to an end, you’ll be given a new Snorlax to interact with.

How to encounter Shiny Pokémon in 'Pokémon Sleep.'

While there’s not much you can do to improve your odds of finding a Shiny Snorlax, that’s not quite true of all the other Pokémon in the game. If you want to encounter Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep, you’ll simply need to get a good night’s rest.

EVERYONE SAY GOOD MORNING TO MY FIRST SHINY OF POKÉMON SLEEP 😭 ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/QakJlc1awq — Vee (@AjentVee) July 24, 2023

Improving your Sleep Score will improve the odds of more Pokémon showing up in your game — and the more Pokémon you encounter, the more likely it is that one of them will be Shiny.