Keep Snorlax Happy With These Salad Recipes in 'Pokémon Sleep'

These salad recipes in 'Pokémon Sleep' will help keep Snorlax happy and ensure you’re encountering rare Pokémon throughout the day.

Jul. 31 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Snorlax sleeping in a grassy field next to other Pokémon.
Source: Niantic

While the main feature of Pokémon Sleep is, unsurprisingly, tracking your sleep, there are plenty of ways to enhance your gameplay experience while awake. One of the best ways to do that is by feeding Snorlax. Feed it the right meal, and you’ll be able to boost its mood and increase your chances of finding rare Pokémon.

Each Snorlax has its own unique food preferences — and if you’re trying to feed it a salad, there are dozens to choose from. Here’s a look at all the salad recipes in Pokémon Sleep, along with the ingredients required to make them.

The Cooking menu in Pokémon Sleep.
Source: Niantic via YouTube
Every salad recipe in 'Pokémon Sleep'.

Keep in mind that you won’t be able to prepare specific dishes in Pokémon Sleep until you’ve unlocked the Cooking Pot. This happens after you’ve registered 12 unique sleeping styles to your Sleep Style Dex, allowing you to customize your creations for Snorlax.

Also, note that Auto Cook is still a great option for feeding Snorlax, as it’ll pick the best dish for Snorlax based on your available ingredients. But if you want to experiment with different types of food, here’s how to whip up every salad recipe in Pokémon Sleep.

A menu in Pokémon Sleep showing items that will be collected by a helper Pokémon.
Source: Niantic via YouTube

Pokémon Sleep SaladIngredients
Mixed SaladAny mix of ingredients that doesn't result in the creation of another salad.
Bean Ham Salad14 Ham, 9 Fancy Apple
Snoozy Tomato Salad8 Snoozy Tomato
Ninja Salad15 large Leek, 15 Greengrass Soybeans, 12 Tasty Mushroom, 11 Warming Ginger
Immunity Leek Salad10 Large Leek, 5 Warming Ginger
Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad15 Fancy Apple, 5 Moomoo Milk, 3 Pure Oil
Fancy Apple Salad8 Fancy Apple
Heat Wave Tofu Salad6 Fiery Herb, 10 Greengrass Soybean
Snow Cloak Caesar Salad10 Moomoo Milk, 6 Bean Sausage
Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad10 Slowpoke Tail, 10 Fiery Herb, 15 Pure Oil
Overheat Ginger Salad17 Fiery Herb, 10 Warming Giner, 8 Snoozy Tomato
Moomoo Caprese Salad12 Moomoo Milk, 6 Snoozy Tomato, 5 Pure Oil
Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad14 Soothing Cacao, 9 Bean Sausage
Spore Mushroom Salad17 Tasty Mushroom, 8 Snoozy Tomato, 8 Pure Oil
Water Veil Tofu Salad10 Greengrass Soybean, 6 Snoozy Tomato
Gluttony Potato Salad14 Soft Potato, 9 Fancy Egg, 7 Bean Sausage, 6 Fancy Apple
Superpower Extreme Salad9 Bean Sausage, 6 Warming Ginger, 5 Fancy Egg, 3 Soft Potato
A player unlocking the Cooking Pot in Pokémon Sleep.
Source: Niantic via YouTube

When should I feed Snorlax in 'Pokémon Sleep'?

Snorlax can be fed three times a day in Pokémon Sleep, essentially mimicking a standard breakfast, lunch, and dinner schedule. Breakfast runs from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, lunch runs from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and dinner is from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

In other words, you can pretty much feed the lazy Pokémon whenever you want! Keep in mind you'll need ingredients to prepare meals for Snorlax, so it helps to have a roster of Pokémon hanging around your camp that can head out to gather resources for you.

It's also highly recommended that you feed your Snorlax its recommended food, as this will make them strongest. Feeding them another dish won't do anything bad, but you won't be maximizing your efficiency — meaning you could miss out on rare Pokémon. If you don't have its recommended dish, it's always better to feed it something rather than nothing. Keep this in mind when prepping your meals, and do your best not to miss a meal.

