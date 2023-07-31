Home > Gaming > Pokémon Keep Snorlax Happy With These Salad Recipes in 'Pokémon Sleep' These salad recipes in 'Pokémon Sleep' will help keep Snorlax happy and ensure you’re encountering rare Pokémon throughout the day. By Jon Bitner Jul. 31 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

While the main feature of Pokémon Sleep is, unsurprisingly, tracking your sleep, there are plenty of ways to enhance your gameplay experience while awake. One of the best ways to do that is by feeding Snorlax. Feed it the right meal, and you’ll be able to boost its mood and increase your chances of finding rare Pokémon.

Each Snorlax has its own unique food preferences — and if you’re trying to feed it a salad, there are dozens to choose from. Here’s a look at all the salad recipes in Pokémon Sleep, along with the ingredients required to make them.

Every salad recipe in 'Pokémon Sleep'.

Keep in mind that you won’t be able to prepare specific dishes in Pokémon Sleep until you’ve unlocked the Cooking Pot. This happens after you’ve registered 12 unique sleeping styles to your Sleep Style Dex, allowing you to customize your creations for Snorlax.

Also, note that Auto Cook is still a great option for feeding Snorlax, as it’ll pick the best dish for Snorlax based on your available ingredients. But if you want to experiment with different types of food, here’s how to whip up every salad recipe in Pokémon Sleep.

Pokémon Sleep Salad Ingredients Mixed Salad Any mix of ingredients that doesn't result in the creation of another salad. Bean Ham Salad 14 Ham, 9 Fancy Apple Snoozy Tomato Salad 8 Snoozy Tomato Ninja Salad 15 large Leek, 15 Greengrass Soybeans, 12 Tasty Mushroom, 11 Warming Ginger Immunity Leek Salad 10 Large Leek, 5 Warming Ginger Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad 15 Fancy Apple, 5 Moomoo Milk, 3 Pure Oil Fancy Apple Salad 8 Fancy Apple Heat Wave Tofu Salad 6 Fiery Herb, 10 Greengrass Soybean Snow Cloak Caesar Salad 10 Moomoo Milk, 6 Bean Sausage Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad 10 Slowpoke Tail, 10 Fiery Herb, 15 Pure Oil Overheat Ginger Salad 17 Fiery Herb, 10 Warming Giner, 8 Snoozy Tomato Moomoo Caprese Salad 12 Moomoo Milk, 6 Snoozy Tomato, 5 Pure Oil Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad 14 Soothing Cacao, 9 Bean Sausage Spore Mushroom Salad 17 Tasty Mushroom, 8 Snoozy Tomato, 8 Pure Oil Water Veil Tofu Salad 10 Greengrass Soybean, 6 Snoozy Tomato Gluttony Potato Salad 14 Soft Potato, 9 Fancy Egg, 7 Bean Sausage, 6 Fancy Apple Superpower Extreme Salad 9 Bean Sausage, 6 Warming Ginger, 5 Fancy Egg, 3 Soft Potato

When should I feed Snorlax in 'Pokémon Sleep'?

Snorlax can be fed three times a day in Pokémon Sleep, essentially mimicking a standard breakfast, lunch, and dinner schedule. Breakfast runs from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, lunch runs from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and dinner is from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. In other words, you can pretty much feed the lazy Pokémon whenever you want! Keep in mind you'll need ingredients to prepare meals for Snorlax, so it helps to have a roster of Pokémon hanging around your camp that can head out to gather resources for you.