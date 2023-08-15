Home > Gaming You Can Make Sweet Love to Multiple Companions in 'Baldur's Gate 3' 'Baldur's Gate 3' is a CRPG that isn't shy about letting you romance your companions. In fact, you can have a saucy interaction with more than one at time. By Anthony Jones Aug. 15 2023, Published 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Larian Studios

As players travel with their companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, chances to flirt and trigger sexy romance sequences will become available. By choosing specific dialogue options during conversations, you will slowly increase a character’s approval meter, which opens up opportunities to be more intimate at camp. Beyond that, speaking with companions to learn more about them will also increase their approval.

Before long, you can take steps to romance one of the characters to pursue a monogamous relationship. You can also romance more than one character simultaneously — as long as they’re okay with sharing. If you want to know which characters are polyamorous-friendly and how to romance multiple companions, here’s everything you need to know.

What companions are open to polyamory in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’?

Depending on the Act in Baldur’s Gate 3, companions will shift between being open to poly and wanting an exclusive relationship. Below is a list showing each romance option and what characters are okay with throughout the game:

Astarion : In Act One, the elf vampire is open to polyamory only with Shadowheart. Astarion will only be open to Halsin and Minthara in following Acts.

: In Act One, the elf vampire is open to polyamory only with Shadowheart. Astarion will only be open to Halsin and Minthara in following Acts. Wyll : The Blade of Frontiers is only looking for a monogamous relationship.

: The Blade of Frontiers is only looking for a monogamous relationship. Shadowheart: As mentioned, Astarion and Shadowheart are poly-friendly in Act One. Beyond that Act, she is fine with Minthara and Halsin.

Gale : Like Wyll, the magician only wants an exclusive relationship.

: Like Wyll, the magician only wants an exclusive relationship. Lae'zel : During Act One, Lae'zel seems open to poly with Karlach, Wyll, and Gale, but not Shadowheart.

: During Act One, Lae'zel seems open to poly with Karlach, Wyll, and Gale, but not Shadowheart. Karlach: The fiery barbarian is open to the idea with Shadowheart in Act One, but in future Acts, she only wants a monogamous relationship.

How can you romance more than one character in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ explained:

To have and maintain multiple romantic partners, you must keep their approval meter high and avoid making choices that would upset them. Depending on their personalities, that may involve being courageous during conversations with enemies or respecting their choice of religion.

Privacy is also a big thing for characters. At times, refrain from peeking too far into their backgrounds than necessary. For characters like Lae’zel and Shadowheart, being kind to one will drop the approval of another. Companions can have some tension between them. You’ll have plenty of chances to be polyamorous in Baldur’s Gate 3. Listen closely to what your companions want and be kind to them, but you can always backtrack and pursue a monogamous relationship if you desire later.