17 Fun Gifts for Those Who Never Skip Breakfast
Looking for the perfect gift for a breakfast lover? Look no further — here are gift ideas for those who love coffee, bacon, and all things breakfast.
You know what they say — breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So, it's no surprise that many people can eat breakfast at any time of the day.
However, shopping for the breakfast lover in your life can get tricky.
Gifts for breakfast lovers:
If you need a gift for the friend who loves a solid stack of pancakes or can't say no brunch, this gift guide is for you.
Mini Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker
Step up your waffle game with this mini heart-shaped waffle maker that comes in the perfect shade of pink.
Price: $18 on Amazon
"Breakfast Club" T-Shirt
Who wouldn't want this "Breakfast Club" shirt — and no, we are not talking about the John Hughes classic.
Price: $19.99 on Amazon
W.A.P. (Waffles and Pancakes) Candle
This candle gives W.A.P. a whole new meaning and will leave your breakfast lover's home smelling like waffles and pancakes smothered in syrup and butter.
Price: $15 on Amazon
"Cereal Killer" Spoon
If you're breakfast lover is a cereal connoisseur, this is the perfect gift for them. Plus, who doesn't love a good pun? This "cereal killer" spoon is also a great choice for the true crime fans in your life.
Price: $12.99 on Amazon
EggoVac Robotic Vacuum
Making breakfast can get messy, especially if you have kids. Luckily, Eggo teamed up with BISSELL for the EggoVac, a modified version of the BISSELL SpinWave R5.
The robotic vacuum, which also looks like everyone’s favorite waffle is currently sold out, but you have the chance to win one here.
Breakfast Bible
Any lover of breakfast should have a copy of The Breakfast Bible cookbook in their kitchen. They are guaranteed to never have a boring breakfast again.
Price: $16 on Amazon
Gifts for bacon lovers:
Is it really breakfast without bacon? These gifts are for those who put bacon on EVERYTHING!
Bacon Phone Case
If your significant other is a bacon lover, there is no better way to display your love than with this "perfect together" bacon and egg phone case set.
Price: $20 on Amazon
Bacon Novelty Socks
Who doesn't love a fun pair of socks? Add some fun bacon designs and you have the perfect gift.
Price: $10 on Amazon
'50 Shades of Bacon' Cookbook
Described as an "erotic cookbook that delves into the full bacon experience," this gift will definitely explore anyone's love of bacon.
Price: $13 on Amazon
Bacon Christmas Ornament
Deck the halls with bacon! This bacon ornament will definitely add some holiday cheer to any bacon lover's tree.
Price: $17 on Amazon
Gifts for coffee lovers:
It really is the best part of waking up. Gifts for those who love coffee cold, hot, or in martini form.
Coffee Molecule Necklace
For a more subtle coffee-inspired gift, go for this necklace with a pendant in the shape of a caffeine molecule.
Price: $25 on Amazon
Instant Pot Milk Frother
Elevate your coffee game with this milk frother from Instant Pot. You can even use it to make latte art!
Price: $35 on Amazon
Coffee Diver Wall Decor
Fun wall decor is one way for a coffee lover to display their love for morning brew!
Price: $20 on Amazon
For coffee lovers who also can't say no to an espresso martini, opt for this pajama set paying homage to the cocktail.
Price: $78 on Amazon
Starbucks Gift Card
When all else fails, you can never go wrong with a gift card! Starbucks has some unique gift cards this holiday season including a wreath-shaped Plantable Wreath Seed Paper Card and the Ugly Sweater Card, which can be decorated with the accompanying sheet of holiday stickers.
Price: TBD at Starbucks or Amazon
What would you buy the breakfast lover in your life?