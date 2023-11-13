Home > Life Goals > Food 17 Fun Gifts for Those Who Never Skip Breakfast Looking for the perfect gift for a breakfast lover? Look no further — here are gift ideas for those who love coffee, bacon, and all things breakfast. By Anna Quintana Nov. 13 2023, Published 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Amazon

You know what they say — breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So, it's no surprise that many people can eat breakfast at any time of the day. However, shopping for the breakfast lover in your life can get tricky.

Article continues below advertisement

Gifts for breakfast lovers:

If you need a gift for the friend who loves a solid stack of pancakes or can't say no brunch, this gift guide is for you.

Mini Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker

Step up your waffle game with this mini heart-shaped waffle maker that comes in the perfect shade of pink. Price: $18 on Amazon

"Breakfast Club" T-Shirt

Who wouldn't want this "Breakfast Club" shirt — and no, we are not talking about the John Hughes classic. Price: $19.99 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

W.A.P. (Waffles and Pancakes) Candle

This candle gives W.A.P. a whole new meaning and will leave your breakfast lover's home smelling like waffles and pancakes smothered in syrup and butter. Price: $15 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

"Cereal Killer" Spoon

Source: Amazon

If you're breakfast lover is a cereal connoisseur, this is the perfect gift for them. Plus, who doesn't love a good pun? This "cereal killer" spoon is also a great choice for the true crime fans in your life. Price: $12.99 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

EggoVac Robotic Vacuum

Source: Courtesy of Eggo

Making breakfast can get messy, especially if you have kids. Luckily, Eggo teamed up with BISSELL for the EggoVac, a modified version of the BISSELL SpinWave R5. The robotic vacuum, which also looks like everyone’s favorite waffle is currently sold out, but you have the chance to win one here.

Article continues below advertisement

Breakfast Bible

Any lover of breakfast should have a copy of The Breakfast Bible cookbook in their kitchen. They are guaranteed to never have a boring breakfast again. Price: $16 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Gifts for bacon lovers:

Is it really breakfast without bacon? These gifts are for those who put bacon on EVERYTHING!

Article continues below advertisement

Bacon Phone Case

If your significant other is a bacon lover, there is no better way to display your love than with this "perfect together" bacon and egg phone case set. Price: $20 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Bacon Novelty Socks

Who doesn't love a fun pair of socks? Add some fun bacon designs and you have the perfect gift. Price: $10 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

'50 Shades of Bacon' Cookbook

Described as an "erotic cookbook that delves into the full bacon experience," this gift will definitely explore anyone's love of bacon. Price: $13 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Bacon Christmas Ornament

Deck the halls with bacon! This bacon ornament will definitely add some holiday cheer to any bacon lover's tree. Price: $17 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Gifts for coffee lovers:

It really is the best part of waking up. Gifts for those who love coffee cold, hot, or in martini form.

Article continues below advertisement

Coffee Molecule Necklace

For a more subtle coffee-inspired gift, go for this necklace with a pendant in the shape of a caffeine molecule. Price: $25 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Instant Pot Milk Frother

Elevate your coffee game with this milk frother from Instant Pot. You can even use it to make latte art! Price: $35 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Coffee Diver Wall Decor

Source: Amazon

Fun wall decor is one way for a coffee lover to display their love for morning brew! Price: $20 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

For coffee lovers who also can't say no to an espresso martini, opt for this pajama set paying homage to the cocktail. Price: $78 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Starbucks Gift Card