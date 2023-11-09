Home > Entertainment > Music > Harry Styles "You're So Golden" — What Your Friend Will Say to Any One of These Harry Styles Gifts Shopping for someone who loves a certain artist can be hard — so we've made it easy with this list of 25 different gifts for a Harry Styles fan. By Sara Belcher Nov. 9 2023, Published 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

Since going solo following the heartbreaking disbanding of One Direction, Harry Styles has made a name for himself as a musical icon. His 2022 album "Harry's House" took home the Grammy award for Album of the Year — and in between the hit songs, Harry's iconic live performances have made him a well-loved celebrity.

Article continues below advertisement

Chances are, you probably have at least one person in your life who loves Harry's work. If you're shopping for a gift for them, why not check out one of these hand-picked for the Stylers?

3D Harry Styles night light

This night light is such a simple way to show off your love for the "Fine Line" singer while still making your devotion to the fandom abundantly clear in your decor. Price: $11.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Double swallow necklace

Harry Styles's tattoos are iconic — and for those looking for a more subtle way to show their devotion, this double sparrow necklace should do just the trick. Price: $9.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A bucket hat featuring a lot of Harry's tattoos

Why stop at just the sparrow tattoos when you could have many of the singer's icons on one hat? Again, this is a pretty subtle yet unique way to show your love for Harry's menagerie of tats. Price: $15.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

For the Harry-loving Swiftie in your life

Especially after the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," your Harry Styles-loving Swifties are struggling to support both of their faves at the same time. Price: $6.95 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Treat People With Kindness" tote bag

"Treat People With Kindness" isn't just a good song by Mr. Styles — it's also a good motto to live by. And who doesn't need another canvas tote? Price: $11.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Watermelon Sugar High candle

Just like the label says, this candle smells like strawberries on a summer evening, and even if your friends don't like Harry's music, they're sure to love the scent this candle gives off when you burn it. Price: $18.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Fine Line" dress socks

Socks are such a fun and simple way to pay homage to your fandom of choice on an everyday basis without being too upfront about it. Though these are technically dress socks, we won't tell if you wear them every day. Price: $9.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A pack of 60 Harry Styles stickers

No one has ever been mad about stickers — and why would they be when they could put Harry's face on their water bottle, notebook, laptop, or wherever else they decide to put one of these 60 stickers? Price: $7.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Wall art of Harry's songs

Harry's compendium of songs is extensive, and the fan in your life probably has some they love more than others. Why not let them show off their custom faves playlist with this unique wall art? Price: $14.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A keychain with lyrics from "Keep Driving"

Should we just keep driving? Only if there are pancakes and hashbrowns at the end! This is another subtle gift to get, especially if you have a partner who you love (who also loves Harry Styles). Price: $13.89 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's House metal wall sign

Upgrade from poster to metal sign with this one dedicated to the track list for the singer's 2022 album "Harry's House." Price: $15.79 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A Love on Tour jewelry case

Yes, the Love on Tour tour has been over for some time now — but that doesn't mean the Harry fan in your life won't appreciate this jewelry case, especially if they have plans to travel for his next show. Price: $11.98 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Golden" mug

Mugs seem like such a cliché gift, but truly you can never go wrong with one. This one was also artfully designed with a colorful scheme reminiscent of the hit song "Golden." Price: $18.95 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's House earrings

Once again, you may have a Harry Styles fan in your life who isn't quite down to wear overt merch for the artist, you can help them with a subtle nod to "Harry's House" with these earrings inspired by the album. Price: $12.89 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A sequin pillow with Harry Styles's face

While a sequin pillow with Harry's face is far from a serious gift, sometimes the best gifts are the least serious. And this is one I'm sure a fan would secretly love (even if they don't make it a staple throw on their couch). Price: $15.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Car fresheners featuring some of Harry's iconic poses

Car fresheners are an easy and small gift to get someone — and this four-pack smells like lavender and jasmine. Get this for the friend who insists on driving around to enjoy the newest album drops. Price: $9.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

'Harry Styles and the Clothes He Wears'

This is one for the fashionable Harry Styles fan in your life. Celebrities' clothing choices often have some intentionality behind them, whether that's done by the artist themselves or the stylist they pay to dress them. Take a look at how Harry's style has evolved over the years with this compendium by Terry Newman. Price: $24.49 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Harry's House" songbook

Aspiring musicians need music to practice with — and if they're a fan of Harry's music, then why not help them practice some of their favorite tracks with this songbook? Price: $22.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

This selection of six art prints inspired by Harry's songs

This six-pack of posters comes unframed, but they're great for the fan looking to add some originality to their side of the dorm room. Price: $18 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Treat people with kindness" lanyard reel

Lanyard clips that reel back in are underappreciated, and whether your Harry fan is a teacher, a nurse, or just someone who often loses their keys, this is a fun and subtle gift for them. Price: $11.50 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Limited edition yellow "Harry's House" vinyl

Throughout this list, we've assumed that the fan in question probably has all of Harry's songs on vinyl already — but do they have the limited edition yellow press for "Harry's House"? If not, this is a great gift that is sure to light them up when opened (just make sure they have a record player first). Price: $50.52 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A throw blanket decorated with photos of Harry Styles

If the Harry Styles fan in your life started out as a Directioner, this is the perfect gift for them. No one can say no to a blanket, and why would they when Harry's face is all over it? Price: $23.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Vinyl decor set

OK, so your Harry Styles–loving friend doesn't have a record player — why not get them some fake vinyls printed with Harry's face? Sure, it's a bit more overt, but if they're a big fan and looking for a more unique piece of art, we've got you covered. Price: $29.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

"If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you" makeup bag

Little bags come in handy more often than you'd think, and even if your "Daylight"-loving friend doesn't wear makeup, this little bag printed with the song's lyrics is sure to come in handy at some point. Price: $9.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A life-sized cardboard cutout of Harry Styles