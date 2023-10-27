Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Who Did Harry Styles Date After Taylor Swift? Unpacking the Lyrics to "Is It Over Now?" Taylor Swift's song "Is It Over Now?" is believed to be about our past relationship with Harry Styles. Read on for who Harry dated after Taylor. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 27 2023, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Source: getty images

The song was written for her 2014 album "1989," but she didn't release it until October 2023.

"Is It Over Now?" includes the lyric "Your new girl is my clone," which hints that this ex-boyfriend moved on with someone who looks just Taylor.

Cheers are in order for Taylor Swift, who has released her fourth re-recorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)," nearly a decade after the original album came out. The album includes all of the hits from the original album, such as "Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick Lamar and "Shake It Off," as well as a few from the vault songs. One of the new songs, "Is It Over Now?," has caused a stir among Swifties, as it is thought to be about one of her past relationships.

In the song, Taylor seemingly isn’t sure if her relationship with this guy is over as they’re no longer spending time together, but it seems there was never a clear breakup. She claims that they're both spending time with someone new. That said, who did Taylor write "Is It Over Now?" about? Here's what we know.

Source: getty images Taylor Swift and Harry Styles walking together in Central Park in December 2012

Who did Taylor write "Is It Over Now?" about?

"Is It Over Now?" is believed to be about Harry Styles, who Taylor dated in late 2012. The two first sparked dating rumors in November 2012, when Taylor was spotted wearing a paper airplane necklace similar to the one that Harry wore at the time. The following month, they were photographed together taking a walk in Central Park. However, their relationship was short-lived.

In January 2013, a source confirmed to the Daily Mail that Taylor and Harry broke up while on vacation. They had met up in the British Virgin Islands on New Year's Day for holiday, but allegedly had an "almighty row." After their breakup, Taylor was infamously photographed in a blue dress on a boat leaving the islands. The line "blue dress on a boat" appears in the song "Is It Over Now?" further connecting their relationship to this song.

Another reason why fans believe this song is about Harry is because other songs on "1989," including "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Out Of The Woods," and "Style," have long been rumored to be about their relationship. It's clear that "1989" was the album where Taylor wrote all of her feelings out about her relationship with the One Direction alum.

Who did Harry Styles date after Taylor Swift?

After Harry and Taylor split in early 2013, Harry quickly moved on with the daughter of Rod Stewart, model Kimberly Stewart, per E! . A source confirmed that were introduced by a mutual friend who set them up and were "very happy" together. At the time, Harry was 19 years old and Kimberly was 33. The source added: "Kim is very strong willed, she goes for what she wants and Harry appreciates that. It is a very new thing and we'll see where it goes."

Source: getty images