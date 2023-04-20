Home > Television > Stream & Chill Source: Paramount Plus Will There Be a 'Star Trek: Picard' Spinoff in the Future? Everything We Know So Far 'Star Trek: Picard' might be over on Paramount Plus, but does that mean there's no possibility of a 'Star Trek: Picard' spinoff? Here's what we know. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 20 2023, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Will the Star Trek: Picard series — which is now officially over and done with — still go boldly where no man has gone before? Fans of the Star Trek series on Paramount Plus were understandably disappointed when it was officially announced that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 would be the series's last run in space. Or is it?

Could there be a Star Trek: Picard spinoff series in the works? Which character would the spinoff centered around? Is this just a baseless theory, or does it have some merit? Here's everything we know about the possibility of a Star Trek: Picard spinoff.

Is there a 'Star Trek: Picard' spinoff in the works? Everything we know.

Although there hasn't been any official word yet from Paramount regarding a Star Trek: Picard spinoff, the Star Trek: Picard series finale definitely set up enough loose ends for multiple possible spinoff series in the future. For example, Ed Speelers's Star Trek: Picard character Crusher (i.e., Captain Picard's son) could definitely star in his own spinoff series.

Other characters in Star Trek: Picard, like Captain Worf (Michael Dorn) and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), were also left with fates wide open, with plenty of opportunities for them to explore space in new stories yet to be created Star Trek: Picard spinoffs. There was certainly plenty of potential with a lot of old and new characters introduced in Star Trek: Picard. (Also — give LeVar Burton his own Star Trek: Picard spinoff already!)

Will Sir Patrick Stewart ever return to the 'Star Trek' universe in a future spinoff?

The titular hero himself, Sir Patrick Stewart, told Deadline that he wasn't closing the door on his iconic Star Trek captain even though Star Trek: Picard was ending, explaining about a possible future season: "There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do and there are doors left open and we didn’t close all of them."

Star Trek: Picard executive producer Alex Kurtzmann echoed Sir Patrick's statement, adding, "Anything is possible ... If the show blows the doors off the place, and we’re certainly hoping it will as we’re very proud of Season 3, who knows." So what they're saying is that there is a chance Captain Picard could return! (Hey, we can only hope.)

Captain Picard reunited with a lot of old favorites in 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3.

One lovely full-circle aspect of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 was the fact that Captain Picard reunited with many of his old crew mates from the U.S.S. Enterprise. We won't spoil it for your here, but let's just say it's a journey down memory lane for Trekkies, old and new!