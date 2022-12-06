Kirstie Alley's 'Star Trek' Experience Was Never Lost on Her Even Decades Later

On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, fans learned the heartbreaking news that Kirstie died after a short illness. People reported that she recently found out she had colon cancer. Her kids, True and Lillie Parker, shared a statement about the actress. They said, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”