Kirstie Alley and John Travolta Maintained a Close Relationship Until Her Death

On Dec. 5, 2022, actress Kirstie Alley's death was confirmed by her children. She died at the age of 71 after battling cancer. After the news of the star's death broke, other celebrities shared condolences to her family on social media and noted how Kirstie touched their lies in some way.

This includes John Travolta, who not only starred with Kirstie in multiple movies, but also maintained a friendship with her.