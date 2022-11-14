Veteran Actor John Aniston Has Sadly Died at the Age of 89
Veteran actor and Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has sadly passed away at the age of 89. His daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, announced his death on Instagram on Nov. 14, 2022. The actor has a sweeping career in film and television that also includes Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, and Mad Men.
What was John Aniston's cause of death? Here's what we know about the late actor's health.
What was John Aniston's cause of death?
On Nov. 14, 2022, Jennifer Aniston posted a heartfelt tribute to her late father that revealed he had died on Nov. 11, or "11/11." She wrote, "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔Don’t forget to visit."
In her post, the actress neglected to mention John's cause of death. Due to his lack of known health issues and his age, it's likely John died of natural causes.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Aniston, born Yiannis Anastasakis, was one of four children in a family from Crete, Greece. When his father moved the family to Chester, Penn., to open a restaurant, John became interested in acting from a young age. He would later attend Penn State University and serve in the U.S. Navy before landing his first guest spot on the CBS show Brenner.
Since then, he's appeared in numerous television series, but his longest role to date was playing villainous Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. He had appeared on the soap opera before as a doctor from 1960–'70, but left and then returned in 1985 to play Victor. He continued to play the role until 2021.
John is survived by his second wife, Sherry Rooney, his son Alex Aniston, and his daughter Jennifer. Fan wish the best for his family.