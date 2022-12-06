Actress Kirstie Alley Passes Away at Age 71 — Here's What We Know

The actress was being treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center, for whom her children were deeply grateful. Though True and Lillie weren't Kirstie's biological children, that did nothing in terms of how they were loved by her and her ex-husband, actor Parker Stevenson.

"Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," they wrote.