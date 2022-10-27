Distractify
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Is Back for the Second Half of Season 1 — Details on the Episode Schedule and More

Katherine Stinson
By

Oct. 27 2022, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Space. The final frontier. Or in this case, it's the second half of Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy, at least. The animated Paramount Plus series is finally back after a lengthy season hiatus.

This Star Trek spinoff follows the adventures of the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar, a haphazard bunch who had to learn how to work together in tandem in order to meet their desired destination — the Alpha Quadrant.

Now that Star Trek: Prodigy is back, what is the episode release schedule? Here's what to know about the new episodes.

What is the 'Star Trek: Prodigy' episode release schedule? And what else do we know about the new episodes?

New episodes of the second half of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 drop Thursdays on Paramount Plus, starting on Oct. 27 with Episode 11. There are nine more episodes to go after that, for a total of 20 episodes.

If the show follows the one-episode-a-week release schedule until the Season 1 finale, that means fans will get one new episode a week until the very last day of 2022.

However, Paramount Plus could delay episode releases to account for holidays or to stretch out Star Trek: Prodigy's Season 1 episode release schedule all the way until January 2023. We'll just have to trust the crew to take us to the right destination!

New cast members for Star Trek: Prodigy were also announced during Star Trek Day 2022 (that's Sept. 8!).

So who will be joining the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar? Per the official Star Trek website, Billy Campbell will be reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation role of Thadiun Okona for the second half of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1.

Other new, enterprising cast members include Hamilton star Daveed Diggs as Commander Tysess, She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil as Ensign Ascencia, Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum, and Robert Beltran as Captain Chakotay.

So, will there be a second season of 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' or is this really the final frontier for the show?

We've got even more good news for Star Trek: Prodigy fans! The popular Paramount Plus series has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently in development.

However, there has been no officially confirmed release date yet for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2. That makes sense, though, given that we still have quite a ways to go before the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale.

Don't miss out on new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

Latest Stream & Chill News and Updates

