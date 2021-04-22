'Reading Rainbow' Host LeVar Burton Has Been Married for 28 Years

Alex Trebek was reportedly making $10 million annually thanks to the trivia show before his passing. It could be that guest hosts only make a fraction of that amount, but thankfully there have been clues to how other guest hosts have fared. USA Today reported that during Katie Couric's guest host run, the show made a $230,504 donation to a charitable organization she founded.

THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X

While a donation is not the same as a salary, it could be that guest hosts make a small salary and the rest is donated to a charity of their choosing. Donations to charity have been popular on Jeopardy!, especially during the Greatest of All Time Tournament . LeVar Burton doesn't exactly need the money, as his reported net worth is $6 million — not too far off from Alex Trebek's annual Jeopardy! salary.

Between LeVar's success in ABC drama Roots, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Reading Rainbow, LeVar has built up an empire based on childhood favorites. Hopefully, the next big project LeVar takes on is Jeopardy! and a whole new generation of fans are inspired by his words of wisdom.

You can watch new episodes of Jeopardy! on NBC weekdays at 7 p.m. EST.