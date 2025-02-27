Gene Hackman Was One of the All-Time Great Actors, but What Was His Religion? The acting legend's religious beliefs were not a central part of his life. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 27 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few actors made a greater impact on the history of Hollywood than Gene Hackman. The actor was in more classics than you can count, and knew how to be great in every movie he was in. Following the news of his death at the age of 95, many wanted to learn more about the actor, and specifically about his religious beliefs.

Gene was a notoriously private person in spite of his high profile, and he came up in an era when it was possible to be one of the most well-known actors on the planet without giving too much of your personal life. Here's what we know about his religious beliefs.

Source: Mega

What was Gene Hackman's religion?

If Gene had religious beliefs, he did not often discuss them publicly. It seems like religion was not a central preoccupation of his life, though, and that he was content to focus his mind and life on other pursuits. He was a life-long Democrat who also espoused a love for Ronald Reagan and his vision of America, and he busied himself with many hobbies when he wasn't working.

For decades, though, Gene's principal devotion was to his craft, and few actors in the history of the medium were better than he was. He was nominated for five Oscars throughout his career and won twice, first for his lead performance in The French Connection and 20 years later for his supporting turn in Unforgiven. Since the news of his death started to spread online, tributes have come pouring in for his film legacy.

Movie lovers have shared touching tributes to Gene Hackman.

Although he didn't spend much of his time discussing his religion, it may have been at least in part because he had a religious devotion to his craft, and the results speak for themselves. "Gene Hackman was easily the finest American actor we ever had or will have. A universe of life in every performance. Could watch him say nothing yet convey everything for hours and hours. A tremendous loss," one person wrote on X.

We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That's how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on… pic.twitter.com/OfmXVCG0jt — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 27, 2025

"Gene Hackman’s about as good as it gets, a legend. Could be playful, menacing, could still be so vulnerable under his gruff exterior and he never ever seemed like he was acting, a total natural. Incredible face, incredible hairline, they don’t create stars like him anymore. RIP," another person added. As news of his death continues to spread, much will be written about Gene's legacy, and justifiably.

He first emerged as a recognizable star in the early 1970s, but he continued working through the 2000s before quietly stepping away from acting to lead a life out of the public eye. The fact that he stepped away from Hollywood altogether and was okay with being anonymous suggests that acting was never about fame for him.