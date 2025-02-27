'French Connection' Actor Gene Hackman Dies at 95 — What Was His Cause of Death? Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, N.M. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 27 2025, 9:07 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

American actor Gene Hackman, best known for his Oscar-winning role as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in William Friedkin's acclaimed thriller The French Connection, has passed away at the age of 95. According to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog also died.

The sudden death of the actor has left many people crushed. Details regarding the cause of Gene Hackman's death are still emerging, but here's what we currently know about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

What was Gene Hackman's cause of death?

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy, and their dog were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, N.M. The Santa Fe Police Department has said there were no significant signs of foul play but did not provide a cause of death.

Born in San Bernardino, Calif., on Jan. 30, 1930, actor Gene Hackman enjoyed a prolific and successful career spanning several decades. He left home at 16 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Gene served four and a half years as a field radio operator in China, specifically Qingdao and Shanghai.

Following his discharge in 1951, Gene studied journalism and television production before ultimately opting to pursue a career in acting. He initially refined his skills in stage productions and television. Yet, it was his breakthrough role as Buck Barrow in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde that catapulted him to widespread recognition and established him as a formidable talent in the industry.

Gene's career was marked by critical acclaim and prestigious awards, including Academy Awards for Best Actor for his role as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in The French Connection and Best Supporting Actor for his performance as "Little" Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood's Western film Unforgiven.

The accomplished actor's versatility was evident as he effortlessly transitioned between leading and supporting roles across various genres, showcasing his acting prowess in drama, action, and comedy. Notable collaborations included his work with acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola in successful films like The Conversation and Apocalypse Now.

Throughout his career, he delivered standout performances in films like Superman: The Movie, Hoosiers, No Way Out, Mississippi Burning, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

On July 7, 2004, Gene sat down with Larry King and revealed that he had no upcoming film projects and believed that his acting career had ended. Four years later, while promoting his third novel, Gene stated that he had officially retired from acting. In a 2011 GQ interview, when asked about the possibility of coming out of retirement, Gene said he might entertain the idea "if I could do it in my own house, maybe, without them disturbing anything."

Although his last on-screen appearance occurred in the 2004 comedy film Welcome to Mooseport, Gene briefly came out of retirement to narrate two documentaries related to the Marine Corps — The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima and We, the Marines.

