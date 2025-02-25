Al Trautwig's Cause of Death Was Confirmed by His Son Following His Passing Al Trautwig passed away on Feb. 23, 2025, at the age of 68. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 25 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@ramblin223

The sports world is saying goodbye to a true broadcasting legend. Al Trautwig, the longtime voice of MSG Network and a familiar face at the Olympics, passed away on Feb. 23, 2025, at the age of 68. If you grew up watching the Knicks, Rangers, or countless other sporting events, chances are you heard Al’s voice breaking down the action. He wasn’t just a broadcaster — he was a storyteller, bringing energy and insight to every game he covered.

As fans and colleagues remember his incredible career, many are wondering about the circumstances of his passing. Here’s what we know about Al Trautwig’s cause of death.

Al Trautwig’s cause of death was due to complications from cancer, according to his son.

Al’s son, Alex, confirmed to the Associated Press that his father passed away at his Long Island home on Feb. 23 due to complications from cancer. While the specific type of cancer has not been publicly disclosed, Al had previously spoken about his health struggles. In an interview, he shared that he had undergone cancer treatment and had been medically “cleared” at the time. He added that his focus was on recovering and getting better.

This update had given fans hope, especially since Al had been largely out of the public eye in recent years. His departure from MSG Network in 2021 came after decades of covering various sporting events. Though no official reason was given for his exit, speculation about his health had circulated, particularly after he was absent from broadcasts.

Al had faced health concerns in recent years.

Fans had grown concerned about Al’s well-being after he stepped away from his high-profile broadcasting role. His return to the public conversation in 2024 was one of the few times he had spoken openly about his health. “I’ve been cleared, and now it is just a matter of getting better,” he said at the time, offering a glimpse into his cancer journey post-treatment.

MSG Networks mourns the passing of Al Trautwig pic.twitter.com/ESJqQNMOTY — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) February 24, 2025

Despite keeping much of his personal life private, Al’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from those who admired his career. MSG Networks released a statement honoring his passion and impact on New York sports. Many of his colleagues have taken to social media to share heartfelt memories of working alongside him as they mourned his passing.

I’m sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that.



He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career.



Rest in peace, @AlTrautwig. 💔 pic.twitter.com/E1z3pxS2gm — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) February 24, 2025

Fans mourn the loss of a sports broadcasting icon.

For decades, Al’s voice was part of the soundtrack of major sporting events. Whether he was breaking down a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, guiding viewers through Olympic gymnastics, or covering the Tour de France, his presence on screen felt both authoritative and familiar. He had a way of making every game feel important, bringing fans closer to the action with his signature style and deep knowledge of the sports he covered.