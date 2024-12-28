Greg Gumbel’s Family Reveals the Reason Behind the Longtime Sports Broadcaster’s Death Greg died at the age of 78. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 28 2024, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Legendary CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel has passed away at the age of 78, his family confirmed in a statement on Dec. 27, 2024, via CBS. "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel," wrote his wife, Marcy, and daughter, Michelle, in their joint statement.

Greg was a prominent figure in television, known for his iconic voice during March Madness and NFL broadcasts. His contributions to the sports world will, indeed, be remembered by all. While his death has many reflecting on his long-standing career, others are eager to know the cause of his passing. Here are the details.

What is Greg Gumbel's cause of death?

In his family's joint statement announcing his passing, Greg's wife and daughter revealed that the sports commentator passed away after a battle with cancer. "He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity," his family wrote. It’s unclear what form of cancer Greg was battling or when he was diagnosed.

However, in March 2024, Greg missed commentating for the NCAA Tournament, his first absence since 1997, due to family health issues, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Some are now speculating that this absence may have been tied to his illness.

The family's statement continued, "He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten." His wife and daughter ended their message, saying, "Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him."

Greg's tenure in sports commentating is truly impressive. He hosted The NFL Today for CBS Sports from 1990 to 1993 and again from 2004 to 2005. He also served as the primetime anchor for CBS Sports during its coverage of the 1994 Olympic Winter Games. His track record extends far and wide, and he celebrated his 50th year in broadcasting in 2022.

Greg Gumbel's death sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media.

With Greg's longstanding career, it’s no surprise that there was an outpouring of tributes on social media following the news of his death. "The news that Greg Gumbel has passed is just heartbreaking. Was an honor to share the March Madness desk with him. A pro’s pro and a gentleman of the highest order," Ernie Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The news that Greg Gumbel has passed is just heartbreaking. Was an honor to share the March Madness desk with him.

A pro’s pro and a gentleman of the highest order. 🤟🏻🤟🤟🏾🤟🏽 — Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) December 28, 2024