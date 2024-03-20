Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports What Happens If You Get a Perfect March Madness Bracket? Despite the enticing offers, the odds of actually securing a perfect bracket are astronomically low. By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 9:44 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the whirlwind of excitement that is March Madness, the ultimate question on every fan's mind is, "What happens if you get a perfect March Madness bracket?" The dream of selecting the winner of every game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament has captivated enthusiasts and casual observers alike, drawing them into the frenzy of predictions and possibilities.

The quest for perfection in March Madness bracketology is not just about sports; it's a journey into the heart of the improbable, where legends are born and history is made. Let's dive into the fascinating world of perfect brackets and uncover what lies at the end of this nearly impossible challenge.

How hard is it to get a perfect March Madness bracket?

Achieving a perfect March Madness bracket is a feat that has captivated the imagination of basketball fans and casual observers alike, largely due to its staggering improbability. According to the NCAA, no verifiable perfect bracket has ever been recorded in the history of the tournament. The odds of picking the winner of every game correctly are so astronomical that they've been compared to being struck by lightning or even less likely events.

San Diego University has highlighted the extreme improbability of this achievement, with estimates of the odds being as steep as 1 in 9.2 quintillion for those making random picks. This immense difficulty underscores why such large prizes can be offered without much risk of payout.

What happens if you get a perfect March Madness bracket?

Despite the daunting odds, the idea of securing a perfect bracket has not only intrigued millions but also led to some high-profile challenges with eye-watering rewards. Per Investopedia, Warren Buffett and Dan Gilbert once offered a $1 billion prize for anyone able to predict a perfect bracket, a testament to the challenge's difficulty and the allure it holds.

USA Today hosts an NCAA tournament bracket contest with a chance to win a $1 million prize for those who can master the bracket. Various online platforms and companies roll out free March Madness bracket challenges, offering participants the opportunity to win prizes such as cash awards, trips, merchandise, and even potentially paid time off, catering to a broad spectrum of interests and making the tournament even more exciting for fans.